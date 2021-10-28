Skip to main content
October 28, 2021
Publish date:

The 23 Best Things Fashionista Editors Bought in October

Including Harry Styles concert merch and knitwear for dogs.
Author:
fashionista-editors-best-purchases-october-2021

This month, we made practical purchases that are destined to become our go-to basics as we settle into cooler temperatures. From oversized hoodies to comfy button-downs, we gravitated towards humble, homebody-approved fall staples. Our more thrilling buys included a bright red cardigan dress and a ruched skirt, plus a sweet checkered dog sweater. 

See (and shop) all the best things we bought — or wanted to buy — in October in the gallery below:

mansur candy bag
parents-wray-sweater
Comme des Garçons Play x Converse High-Top Sneakers
23
Gallery
23 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

fashionista-editors-best-purchases-september-2021
Shopping

The 23 Best Things Fashionista Editors Bought in September

Featuring a "Gossip Girl"-approved pinky ring, cashmere sneakers and Skims undergarments.

Sep 30, 2021
october-best-purchases-2020
Shopping

The 23 Best Things Fashionista Editors Bought in October

Including an "Emily in Paris"-inspired coat and knee-high boots.

Oct 29, 2020
best-items-fashionista-editors-bought-2019
Shopping

The 41 Best Things Fashionista Editors Bought This Year

Dryer balls, Rent the Runway subscriptions and super comfy shoes.

Dec 23, 2019
best-purchases-may
Shopping

The 21 Best Things Fashionista Editors Bought in May

Featuring Harry Styles merch, printed sandals and more.

Jun 2, 2020