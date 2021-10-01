October 1, 2021
Publish date:

The 21 Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Discovered in September

Including plenty of perfect-for-fall candles, pretty makeup we've worn to weddings and hair care that has become a crucial part of our regular routines.
Author:
pound-cake-lip-color-main

Each month, Fashionista editors try a *lot* of beauty products. And while not every formula we test is a winner, we're constantly unearthing new favorites. Here, we've rounded up our latest hair, skin, fragrance, wellness and makeup discoveries — whether fresh-to-market drops or merely recent additions to our personal routines.

This September went by in a flash for team Fashionista. Not only did it mark a return to IRL fashion week, but it also packed the Met Gala, red carpets and so, so many re-scheduled pandemic weddings. So when it came to the makeup, skin, hair and wellness products we tried over the past four weeks, it's fair to say we really put them to the test — and found some true standouts we can't stop raving about.

This month's top beauty picks include plenty of perfect-for-fall candles, pretty makeup we've loved experimenting with, multi-tasking body care products that are helping to ease the transition to cooler weather and hair care that has become a crucial part of our regular routines. Click through the gallery below to see (and shop!) them all.

charlotte tilbury airbrush flawless setting spray
topicals-like-butter-mist
naturopathica marshmellow & ceramide
21
Gallery
21 Images

In case you missed last month's picks, you can find them here:

Recommended Articles

Aesop_Skin_Parsley_Seed_Anti-Oxidant_Intense_Serum_60mL_Web_Large_684x668px
17
Gallery
17 Images

