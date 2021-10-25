Skims x Fendi Is Happening, Kim Kardashian West Confirms

Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images

All the rumors are true: Kim Kardashian West is collaborating with Fendi on a co-branded Skims capsule, launching next month.

Kardashian confirmed the news on Instagram on Monday morning, posting a series of images of herself in a variety of pieces — a sheer black bralette and matching tights, a green bodysuit and lined puffer jacket, a brown bodysuit and a black long-sleeved bodysuit, all featuring both Skims' and Fendi's logos. "Introducing FENDI x SKIMS — a first of its kind collaboration that unites the luxury of @Fendi with the innovation of @SKIMS," she wrote. "This limited edition collection launches on November 9 at 6am PST at www.fendiskims.com. #FENDIxSKIMS."

There has been much speculation about a Kim x Fendi collaboration since Kardashian West visited the brand's headquarters in Rome over the summer. (Plus, designer Kim Jones, currently creative director of womenswear for Fendi, has long been a friend.) The rumors intensified when a U.K.-based personal shopper posted what appeared to be images of the collection from a market preview to her Instagram Story in October, which were quickly deleted — but not before fans on social media screenshot and shared the pictures widely.

This marks Skims' first big design partnership. According to Kardashian West's post, the collection will be sold on its own website, fendiskims.com, starting on Nov. 9 at 9:00 a.m. EST/6:00 a.m. PST. She didn't offer more details about the scope or the pricing of the line, but Jones did post more images of the collaboration, shot by Steven Meisel, to his Instagram.

Mark your calendars, folks — because this one is guaranteed to sell out.

