October 6, 2021
Fine Jewelry Brand Is Hiring An Executive Assistant In New York, NY

Executive Assistant position to the founder of world-renowned fine jewelry brand, based in New York City.
We are hiring an Executive Assistant and right hand to the founder to manage both business and personal tasks. The ideal candidate is an organized strategic thinker, anticipator, and creative problem solver with strong communication skills and expertise supporting a busy executive and small team.

Responsibilities:

· Liaise between the Principal and team; manage the day-to-day flow of information and follow through.
· Develop and prioritize objectives for daily staff meetings with principal and team.
· Organize Principal’s daily schedule and update monthly calendar of events.
· Maintain and nurture client relationships.
· Manage travel for Principal and office. Travel both domestically and internationally.
· Record meeting notes and delegate deliverables.
· Research and vet special projects.
· Support Principal’s charitable engagements and philanthropic endeavors.
· Organize Principal’s business, personal affairs, and special events.

Qualifications:

· Bachelor’s Degree preferred.
· Minimum of 5 years of hands-on executive and/or administrative support reporting directly to founder.
· Excellent Time Management skills.
· Resourceful self-starter who is able to prioritize and execute multiple projects under tight deadlines.
· Understanding of fine jewelry, high luxury marketplace and gemstones is a plus.
· Creative and strategic thinker to help contribute to company growth and improve day to day operational challenges.
· Strong fashion sense and awareness of popular culture space.
· Confidential and discrete.
· Proficient in Microsoft Office (i.e. Word, Excel, Outlook), with the ability to become familiar with company specific programs and software.
· Full Vaccination required.

Please send your resume to lsincemployment@gmail.com

