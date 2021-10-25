Forward Artists Is Hiring Agency Coordinators In Los Angeles

Forward Artists is a multi office talent agency representing todays leading artists in the beauty industry.

Forward Artists is a multi office talent agency representing todays leading artists in the beauty industry. We are now seeking full time agency coordinators.

Responsibilities

Answering phones, taking messages, drafting emails.

Complete monthly expense reports

Organize Calendar entries and attachments

Participate in team meetings

Organize Artist’s Schedules

Liaise with Talent's teams

Drafting and Sending Daily Call Info

Booking artist's and agency travel / creating travel itineraries

Assist Office Manager with updating and maintaining contact database and other administrative tasks

Requirements

Must be available 5 days a week and some on call after hours

Must be based in LA area

Must be extremely detail oriented, self motivated, on-time, friendly and professional.

Must be proficient in Microsoft Office and Outlook, MacOS and Google Workspace

These positions are paid hourly, with full-time guaranteed. Reasonable paid overtime to be expected. Benefits package, 401k options, PTO all standard. Please send resume with current references to apply@forwardartists.com.