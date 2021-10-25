October 26, 2021
Forward Artists Is Hiring Agency Coordinators In Los Angeles

Forward Artists is a multi office talent agency representing todays leading artists in the beauty industry.
forward artists

Forward Artists is a multi office talent agency representing todays leading artists in the beauty industry. We are now seeking full time agency coordinators.

Responsibilities

  • Answering phones, taking messages, drafting emails.
  • Complete monthly expense reports
  • Organize Calendar entries and attachments
  • Participate in team meetings
  • Organize Artist’s Schedules
  • Liaise with Talent's teams
  • Drafting and Sending Daily Call Info
  • Booking artist's and agency travel / creating travel itineraries
  • Assist Office Manager with updating and maintaining contact database and other administrative tasks

Requirements

  • Must be available 5 days a week and some on call after hours
  • Must be based in LA area
  • Must be extremely detail oriented, self motivated, on-time, friendly and professional.
  • Must be proficient in Microsoft Office and Outlook, MacOS and Google Workspace

These positions are paid hourly, with full-time guaranteed. Reasonable paid overtime to be expected. Benefits package, 401k options, PTO all standard. Please send resume with current references to apply@forwardartists.com.

