Forward Artists Is Hiring Agency Coordinators In Los Angeles
Forward Artists is a multi office talent agency representing todays leading artists in the beauty industry. We are now seeking full time agency coordinators.
Responsibilities
- Answering phones, taking messages, drafting emails.
- Complete monthly expense reports
- Organize Calendar entries and attachments
- Participate in team meetings
- Organize Artist’s Schedules
- Liaise with Talent's teams
- Drafting and Sending Daily Call Info
- Booking artist's and agency travel / creating travel itineraries
- Assist Office Manager with updating and maintaining contact database and other administrative tasks
Recommended Articles
Requirements
- Must be available 5 days a week and some on call after hours
- Must be based in LA area
- Must be extremely detail oriented, self motivated, on-time, friendly and professional.
- Must be proficient in Microsoft Office and Outlook, MacOS and Google Workspace
These positions are paid hourly, with full-time guaranteed. Reasonable paid overtime to be expected. Benefits package, 401k options, PTO all standard. Please send resume with current references to apply@forwardartists.com.