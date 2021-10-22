Francesca Simons PR is hiring an entry level full time PR Coordinator In New York, NY

Francesca Simons is a leading, fine jewelry publicist located in New York, representing luxury fine jewelry brands on a project and freelance basis.

Francesca Simons is a leading, fine jewelry publicist located in New York, representing luxury fine jewelry brands on a project and freelance basis. Francesca Simons is seeking a full time dynamic, proactive account coordinator who thrives in a fast-paced, exciting, creative environment.

Requirements

Available 5 days per week

Takes initiative and thinks outside the box

Can handle a fast paced environment and takes direction well

Multitasking is a must

Interest in fine jewelry

Be able to adapt to an ever-changing industry and be able to perform under pressure

Demonstrate strong verbal and written communication skills

Excellent problem solving skills and an ability to prioritize

Proficiency in social media platforms namely Instagram

Proficiency in Microsoft Office, specifically Word and Excel

Strong organizational and research skills

Ability to multitask and manage multiple projects simultaneously

Flexible to work remotely

Responsibilities

Assisting in the day to day operations

Sample Trafficking

Tracking celebrity, editorial print and digital placements

Develop and maintain contact lists

Assist in coordinating all press days and press appointments

Brainstorm ideas for client events and initiatives

Conducting appointments with editors and stylists

Keep up to date records of everything including various calendars, contact lists, and press clippings

Must be up to date with the happenings in the industry as well as the media, such as key influencers, celebrities, and any career changes amongst publications

Cover letters and Resumes to be submitted to the email below: Francesca.simons@francescaSimons.com

Subject Line: Public Relations Coordintor (Ref: Fashionista)



***** Do not apply for this position with less than 12 months PR internship/ job experience please.

Must have minimum of one year industry experience.