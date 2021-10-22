Francesca Simons PR is hiring an entry level full time PR Coordinator In New York, NY
Francesca Simons is a leading, fine jewelry publicist located in New York, representing luxury fine jewelry brands on a project and freelance basis. Francesca Simons is seeking a full time dynamic, proactive account coordinator who thrives in a fast-paced, exciting, creative environment.
Requirements
- Available 5 days per week
- Takes initiative and thinks outside the box
- Can handle a fast paced environment and takes direction well
- Multitasking is a must
- Interest in fine jewelry
- Be able to adapt to an ever-changing industry and be able to perform under pressure
- Demonstrate strong verbal and written communication skills
- Excellent problem solving skills and an ability to prioritize
- Proficiency in social media platforms namely Instagram
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office, specifically Word and Excel
- Strong organizational and research skills
- Ability to multitask and manage multiple projects simultaneously
- Flexible to work remotely
Responsibilities
- Assisting in the day to day operations
- Sample Trafficking
- Tracking celebrity, editorial print and digital placements
- Develop and maintain contact lists
- Assist in coordinating all press days and press appointments
- Brainstorm ideas for client events and initiatives
- Conducting appointments with editors and stylists
- Keep up to date records of everything including various calendars, contact lists, and press clippings
- Must be up to date with the happenings in the industry as well as the media, such as key influencers, celebrities, and any career changes amongst publications
Cover letters and Resumes to be submitted to the email below: Francesca.simons@francescaSimons.com
Subject Line: Public Relations Coordintor (Ref: Fashionista)
***** Do not apply for this position with less than 12 months PR internship/ job experience please.
Must have minimum of one year industry experience.