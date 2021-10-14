October 14, 2021
Trust: You Need a Sweater Vest for Fall

If you haven't revisited this nostalgic knitwear staple... what's stopping you?
When it comes to essential knits, we've made the case for sweater vests, time and time again. They've long left their '80s "dad uniform" reputation behind, evolving into a versatile layering piece beloved by the fashion crowd. They can be worn either on their own, or styled over a short-sleeved tee, turtleneck or button-down. Pair them with jeans or trousers, or with a pleated mini skirt, for maximum uniform dressing effect. They can also give a whole new feel to your go-to fall dresses. 

There's also a wide variety in the market: There are oversized styles and fitted ones; crewnecks and V-necks; thick cable-knitted or printed versions. If you haven't yet revisited this nostalgic knitwear staple... what's stopping you? Shop some of our favorite sweater vests on the market for fall in the gallery, below.

