Great Outfits in Fashion History: Gemma Chan Dripping Tom Ford Fringe

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

To borrow from the English poet Elizabeth Barrett Browning: How do I love Gemma Chan's style? Let me count the ways...

From when she first entered the scene as a Burberry Prorsum girl to more recent sartorial chapters featuring voluminous gowns by Valentino, Louis Vuitton and Oscar de la Renta — plus considered efforts to spotlight diverse talent in the industry — she's had a point of view when it comes to fashion, always striking that balance between timeless elegance and impact. The Tom Ford dress she wore to the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars after party exemplifies this: Dripping with silver beaded fringe, the mock-neck, long-sleeved sheer gown was reminiscent of the glitzy, embellished show costumes of old Hollywood films — and stood in stark contrast with the big, tiered magenta Valentino look she wore on the red carpet earlier that evening. Two outfits, two different takes on glamour.

It was only the beginning for the actor's relationship with Ford: Later that year, Chan would attend the Met Gala with the designer, in an equally epic metallic ensemble.

Chan is currently in the throes of another press tour — this time for Marvel's "Eternals" — so we're on the edge of our seats waiting to see every single look she and stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray have put together. If you, like me, are still thinking about this Tom Ford after party dress, though, you can shop fringed pieces inspired by it in the gallery, below.

