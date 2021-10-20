Must Read: Hanifa To Make Runway Debut, Farfetch Is Launching Its Own Line

Photo: Courtesy of Hanifa

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Hanifa to make runway debut

Anifa Mvuemba, founder and designer of Hanifa, will present her first in-person runway show in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 16 at The National Portrait Gallery. The collection will be available for purchase immediately following the show on the brand's website. The presentation will feature the label's Fall 2021 collection. {Fashionista inbox}

Farfetch is launching its own line

Farfetch is adding to its roster of designer brands with its own in-house label. Dubbed "There Was One," the retailer's first-ever brand is a collection of elevated wardrobe essentials with sustainability and longevity as its core pillars. New Guards Group developed the brand by collecting data-driven insights on what customers search for and combining these with elevated design and materials. There Was One is available to shop now on Farfetch. {Fashionista inbox}

There Was One campaign. Photo: Courtesy of Farfetch

How television and film costumes are rewriting history for women

In a piece for Elle, Fawnia Soo Hoo takes a look at how onscreen fashion is giving several well-known female figures in history a chance to reclaim their narratives. "Along with memoirs and documentaries, dramatized film and TV projects give us a reintroduction to these narratives through a fresh lens, and an opportunity to reassess those one-note perceptions nailed into our consciousness." Costume designers Clint Ramos and Meredith Markworth-Pollack weigh in on what they are doing to sartorially flip the script. {Elle}

