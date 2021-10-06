HARLEEN KAUR Is Hiring A Design, Stylist & Sales Assistant (Part-time & Full-time Available) In New York, NY

Seeking a driven and intuitive individual to join our like-minded dynamic team as a sales and design assistant at our Manhattan showroom! The ideal candidate is not only energetic and able to work with customers, but also has a strong understanding of garment design and construction. Someone who also has good taste and styling sensibility would be ideal for this position.

Must work well in a fast-paced environment and be willing to learn and assist our growing team in any way needed. Our team is growing rapidly and this position may evolve over time depending on your individual skill set along with the need of the company.

Responsibilities will include but are not limited to:



Assisting customers at the showroom (event-goers, brides, grooms, bridesmaids, their families, etc.) at appointments, providing an enjoyable and personalized shopping experience.

Managing customer orders, specifically custom and couture orders.

Assisting with fulfillment of all orders and customer service.

Assist in daily operations, upkeep and maintenance of the showroom.

Assisting in the design process of each collection (sourcing trims and fabrics, sketching, CADs, etc.).

Research and development of fabrics, prints and styles for new collections

Styling for PR pulls (press, celebs, influencers, etc.).

Updating and analyzing inventory to plan for production.

Requirements

1 year experience or related internships preferred.

Ability to work at our Manhattan Showroom, including Saturday’s and holidays as needed.

Friendly and energetic personality, ability to "read the room."

Great sense of style and able to give honest and thoughtful fashion advice.

Quick learner that takes ownership, initiative, accountability, and pride in your work.

Service-oriented mentality with a desire to work directly with customers via email, virtually, phone, and in person.

General knowledge of textiles and fashion trend.

Extremely detail oriented, especially with note-taking at showroom appointments.

Adapts easily and quickly, especially in a fast-paced environment.

Knowledge of Excel, PowerPoint, Word.

Knowledge of Adobe Suite preferred.

Experience in sales or customer service strongly preferred.

Strong taste level and knowledge of the South Asian weddings, cultures and designer market (or strong willingness to learn) preferred.

Strong verbal and written communication.