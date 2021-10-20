October 20, 2021
Sponsored Story
Updated:
Original:

Hilldun Corporation Is Hiring A Personal Assistant In New York, NY

Hilldun Corporation, the fashion industry's premiere financier, is looking to hire a personal assistant to support its CEO and executive management to start asap.
Author:
Hilldun_Lockup_on_White_Large.jpg

Hilldun Corporation, the fashion industry's premier financier, is looking to hire a personal assistant to support its CEO and executive management to start asap.

Known as the company behind many of Seventh Avenue’s most prestigious fashion companies, Hilldun has provided financing and factoring for many of America’s most iconic designer labels. Derek Lam, Peter Som, Jason Wu, Alexander Wang, Nanette Lepore, Naeem Kahn, Zang Toi, Wes Gordon, Thom Browne, Betsey Johnson, Marc Jacobs and Alexis Bittar are only a few of fashion’s finest that have benefited from Hilldun's sixty years in business.

Email your resume to jobs@hilldun.com.

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

hilldun
Careers

HILLDUN CORPORATION Is Hiring A Customer Service Associate In New York, NY

HILLDUN CORPORATION, the fashion industry's premiere financieer is hiring a Customer Service Associate in its Credit Department.

Sep 27, 2018
illesteva.png
Careers

Illesteva Is Hiring A Personal Assistant In New York

Illesteva is looking to hire a personal assistant to work directly with the CEO/Designer. Must have at least 1 years experience supporting a senior level executive

Feb 12, 2016
screenshot-www.eugeniakim.com-2017-01-25-12-22-51
Careers

Eugenia Kim Is Hiring A Personal & Administrative Assistant In New York, NY

Eugenia Kim, Inc. is hiring a full-time Personal & Administrative Assistant to support the owner and operations team. The role will be divided between personal assistant work and corporate work.

Feb 24, 2017
tanya taylor
Careers

Tanya Taylor Is Hiring An Executive Assistant In New York, NY

Tanya Taylor is searching for an Executive Assistant to support our Founder and CEO.

Jan 17, 2019