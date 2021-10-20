Hilldun Corporation Is Hiring A Personal Assistant In New York, NY

Hilldun Corporation, the fashion industry's premiere financier, is looking to hire a personal assistant to support its CEO and executive management to start asap.

Hilldun Corporation, the fashion industry's premier financier, is looking to hire a personal assistant to support its CEO and executive management to start asap.

Known as the company behind many of Seventh Avenue’s most prestigious fashion companies, Hilldun has provided financing and factoring for many of America’s most iconic designer labels. Derek Lam, Peter Som, Jason Wu, Alexander Wang, Nanette Lepore, Naeem Kahn, Zang Toi, Wes Gordon, Thom Browne, Betsey Johnson, Marc Jacobs and Alexis Bittar are only a few of fashion’s finest that have benefited from Hilldun's sixty years in business.

Email your resume to jobs@hilldun.com.