Inspire The Now Is Hiring A PR Account Executive & Account Coordinator In New York, NY

Inspire The Now is a full service PR & Marketing Agency located in Los Angeles and New York City. Our clients include emerging and established beauty, fashion, tech, wellness, travel and lifestyle brands seeking to carve out space and create a singular presence in a crowded market. Our 360 strategy offers a multi-dimensional approach to brand awareness with the opportunity to craft bespoke packages for our clients’ unique objectives.

PR Account Executive

This position is full time and is available in New York City. It is also required that candidates hold a keen interest in the beauty/lifestyle/health & wellness industry in which this position centrally operates.

Key Responsibilities

Overall Client Management

Focus on new business development

Create pitches and pitch media to secure client coverage leveraging established media relationships

Drafts press materials, client recommendations, award and executive speaking submissions, and bylines effectively and efficiently

Develop story angles based off of clients needs

Review media lists and written materials from junior team members

Trend spotting

Project management

Support Celebrity/Influencer/Social media efforts

Requirements

3-7 years experience in Public Relations

Excellent writing and oral communications skills

Strong beauty/business/wellness media contacts in broadcast/digital/print

Ability to prioritize workload, demonstrate effective time management skills

Strong communicator with team, client and media, both written and verbal

Thinks strategically and demonstrates creative thinking

A positive can-do attitude

Proficiency in Excel, Cision, Word, PPT, Clipping

ITN Account Coordinator NY

This position is full time and is available in New York City. It is also required that candidates hold a keen interest in the beauty/wellness/lifestyle/health & fitness industry in which this position centrally operates.

Key Responsibilities

Build and maintain positive relationships with clients and other agency partners

Overall Client Management

Organize client inventory and organize NY showroom

Actively pitch media to secure client coverage leveraging established media relationships

Drafts press materials, client recommendations, award and executive speaking submissions, and bylines effectively and efficiently

Develop story angles based off of clients needs

Review media lists and written materials from junior team members

Project management

Support Celebrity/Influencer/Social media efforts

Requirements

At least 2 years experience in PR, marketing communications or media

Strong work ethic, writing and oral communications skills

Media relations expertise

Keen interest in the media; print and broadcast

Ability to prioritize workload, demonstrate effective time management skills

Strong communicator with team, client and media, both written and verbal

Thinks strategically and demonstrates creative thinking

To Apply: Please send your resume to casey@inspirethenow.com, make the subject line the Position you're interested in applying.