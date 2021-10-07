October 7, 2021
Sponsored Story
Publish date:

Inspire The Now Is Hiring A PR Account Executive & Account Coordinator In New York, NY

Inspire The Now is a full service PR & Marketing Agency located in Los Angeles and New York City.
Author:

Inspire The Now is a full service PR & Marketing Agency located in Los Angeles and New York City. Our clients include emerging and established beauty, fashion, tech, wellness, travel and lifestyle brands seeking to carve out space and create a singular presence in a crowded market. Our 360 strategy offers a multi-dimensional approach to brand awareness with the opportunity to craft bespoke packages for our clients’ unique objectives.

PR Account Executive

This position is full time and is available in New York City. It is also required that candidates hold a keen interest in the beauty/lifestyle/health & wellness industry in which this position centrally operates.

Key Responsibilities

  • Overall Client Management
  • Focus on new business development
  • Create pitches and pitch media to secure client coverage leveraging established media relationships
  • Drafts press materials, client recommendations, award and executive speaking submissions, and bylines effectively and efficiently
  • Develop story angles based off of clients needs
  • Review media lists and written materials from junior team members
  • Trend spotting
  • Project management
  • Support Celebrity/Influencer/Social media efforts

Requirements

  • 3-7 years experience in Public Relations
  • Excellent writing and oral communications skills
  • Strong beauty/business/wellness media contacts in broadcast/digital/print
  • Ability to prioritize workload, demonstrate effective time management skills
  • Strong communicator with team, client and media, both written and verbal
  • Thinks strategically and demonstrates creative thinking
  • A positive can-do attitude
  • Proficiency in Excel, Cision, Word, PPT, Clipping

Recommended Articles

ITN Account Coordinator NY

This position is full time and is available in New York City. It is also required that candidates hold a keen interest in the beauty/wellness/lifestyle/health & fitness industry in which this position centrally operates.

Key Responsibilities

  • Build and maintain positive relationships with clients and other agency partners
  • Overall Client Management
  • Organize client inventory and organize NY showroom
  • Actively pitch media to secure client coverage leveraging established media relationships
  • Drafts press materials, client recommendations, award and executive speaking submissions, and bylines effectively and efficiently
  • Develop story angles based off of clients needs
  • Review media lists and written materials from junior team members
  • Project management
  • Support Celebrity/Influencer/Social media efforts

Requirements

  • At least 2 years experience in PR, marketing communications or media
  • Strong work ethic, writing and oral communications skills
  • Media relations expertise
  • Keen interest in the media; print and broadcast
  • Ability to prioritize workload, demonstrate effective time management skills
  • Strong communicator with team, client and media, both written and verbal
  • Thinks strategically and demonstrates creative thinking

To Apply: Please send your resume to casey@inspirethenow.com, make the subject line the Position you're interested in applying.

Related Stories

pexels-arın-turkay-450038
Sponsored Story

mml Is Hiring An Account Supervisor, Lifestyle / Health & Wellness In New York, NY

mml pr is a boutique public relations, marketing and events firm based in Los Angeles and New York.

Aug 12, 2021
rk pr
Careers

RK PR Is Hiring A PR Account Executive/Senior Account Executive In New York, NY

RK PR is a bicoastal communications agency working with clients in the fashion, design and lifestyle spaces.

Jul 13, 2018
careers GettyImages-545476784
Careers

KRUPP Group Is Hiring A Senior Account Executive In New York, NY

Krupp Group is a boutique style communications agency with offices in both New York City and Los Angeles that provides a unique in-house feel for all of our brands

Feb 1, 2018
PRC-logo-site1
Careers

PR Consulting Is Hiring A PR Coordinator In New York, NY

PR Consulting, a powerhouse public relations agency known in NYC, Paris and Los Angeles, for its Fashion, Beauty and Lifestyle clients, is actively seeking a PR Coordinator for the firm’s lifestyle and art clients in New York City.

Oct 19, 2018