Inspire The Now Is Hiring A PR Account Executive & Account Coordinator In New York, NY

Inspire The Now is a full service PR & Marketing Agency located in Los Angeles and New York City. Our clients include emerging and established beauty, fashion, tech, wellness, travel and lifestyle brands seeking to carve out space and create a singular presence in a crowded market. Our 360 strategy offers a multi-dimensional approach to brand awareness with the opportunity to craft bespoke packages for our clients’ unique objectives.
PR Account Executive
This position is full time and is available in New York City. It is also required that candidates hold a keen interest in the beauty/lifestyle/health & wellness industry in which this position centrally operates.
Key Responsibilities
- Overall Client Management
- Focus on new business development
- Create pitches and pitch media to secure client coverage leveraging established media relationships
- Drafts press materials, client recommendations, award and executive speaking submissions, and bylines effectively and efficiently
- Develop story angles based off of clients needs
- Review media lists and written materials from junior team members
- Trend spotting
- Project management
- Support Celebrity/Influencer/Social media efforts
Requirements
- 3-7 years experience in Public Relations
- Excellent writing and oral communications skills
- Strong beauty/business/wellness media contacts in broadcast/digital/print
- Ability to prioritize workload, demonstrate effective time management skills
- Strong communicator with team, client and media, both written and verbal
- Thinks strategically and demonstrates creative thinking
- A positive can-do attitude
- Proficiency in Excel, Cision, Word, PPT, Clipping
Recommended Articles
ITN Account Coordinator NY
This position is full time and is available in New York City. It is also required that candidates hold a keen interest in the beauty/wellness/lifestyle/health & fitness industry in which this position centrally operates.
Key Responsibilities
- Build and maintain positive relationships with clients and other agency partners
- Overall Client Management
- Organize client inventory and organize NY showroom
- Actively pitch media to secure client coverage leveraging established media relationships
- Drafts press materials, client recommendations, award and executive speaking submissions, and bylines effectively and efficiently
- Develop story angles based off of clients needs
- Review media lists and written materials from junior team members
- Project management
- Support Celebrity/Influencer/Social media efforts
Requirements
- At least 2 years experience in PR, marketing communications or media
- Strong work ethic, writing and oral communications skills
- Media relations expertise
- Keen interest in the media; print and broadcast
- Ability to prioritize workload, demonstrate effective time management skills
- Strong communicator with team, client and media, both written and verbal
- Thinks strategically and demonstrates creative thinking
To Apply: Please send your resume to casey@inspirethenow.com, make the subject line the Position you're interested in applying.