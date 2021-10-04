October 4, 2021
Jennifer Behr is seeking a PR Intern in Brooklyn, NY

Jennifer Behr introduced her namesake collection of distinctive, luxury hair accessories in 2005. Since then, the collection has grown to include a range of seductive headpieces, jewelry and hats. Jennifer Behr is sold at fine retailers all over the world including Bergdorf Goodman, Net-A-Porter, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus and many more.

We are looking for a conscientious and thorough PR intern who is eager to join our tight knit team. You will be responsible for assisting our PR Manager with day-to-day tasks related to print and digital media.

Responsibilities Include:

· Assist with sample trafficking and brand returns while maintaining a clean showroom space
· Monitor all major US print and online outlets and relevant social media channels for brand placements
· Update, compile and analyze data and clippings for monthly press reports
· Assist with influencer and celebrity gifting initiatives as well as project-based brainstorming/research sessions
· Maintain general file organization within our shared Image Relay file sharing system

Requirements:

· Ability to work with a small team in our BK studio and take initiative.
· Interest and knowledge in Fashion Research, Securing Press Placements, Creative Writing.
· Positive attitude and willingness to learn and try new things

Application Information:

This position is a part-time, in-person role.

This position will report directly to our PR Manager.

To apply, please submit your resume and a cover letter for consideration to Kate.Nichols@jenniferbehr.com

