Jennifer Behr is seeking a PR Intern in Brooklyn, NY

Jennifer Behr introduced her namesake collection of distinctive, luxury hair accessories in 2005. Since then, the collection has grown to include a range of seductive headpieces, jewelry and hats. Jennifer Behr is sold at fine retailers all over the world including Bergdorf Goodman, Net-A-Porter, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus and many more.

We are looking for a conscientious and thorough PR intern who is eager to join our tight knit team. You will be responsible for assisting our PR Manager with day-to-day tasks related to print and digital media.

Responsibilities Include:



· Assist with sample trafficking and brand returns while maintaining a clean showroom space

· Monitor all major US print and online outlets and relevant social media channels for brand placements

· Update, compile and analyze data and clippings for monthly press reports

· Assist with influencer and celebrity gifting initiatives as well as project-based brainstorming/research sessions

· Maintain general file organization within our shared Image Relay file sharing system

Requirements:



· Ability to work with a small team in our BK studio and take initiative.

· Interest and knowledge in Fashion Research, Securing Press Placements, Creative Writing.

· Positive attitude and willingness to learn and try new things

Application Information:



This position is a part-time, in-person role.



This position will report directly to our PR Manager.



To apply, please submit your resume and a cover letter for consideration to Kate.Nichols@jenniferbehr.com.