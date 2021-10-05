Joomi Lim Is Hiring An Operations Assistant (Part-Time) In New York, NY

Joomi Lim is a high-fashion jewelry brand based in the heart of the Garment District in New York City.

Joomi Lim is a high-fashion jewelry brand based in the heart of the Garment District in New York City. We are searching for an in-house Operations Assistant. This is a part-time position at a fast-paced environment with a small team, which has potential to become a full-time position. Our ideal candidate is extremely organized, a quick learner, and an excellent team player who also excels working independently. The Operations Assistant is a key team member who will work closely with Joomi Lim in our NYC studio assisting her with responsibilities in wholesale, e-comm, PR, and more.

Responsibilities

Wholesale

- Assist Joomi with market appointments and take order notes during meetings

- Process Order Confirmations, Invoices, and Packing Lists using Quickbooks

- Generate sales reports at the end of each season

- Create PO’s for contractors

- Collect payments from wholesale accounts

- Pack and ship orders within the order delivery window

E-commerce

- Provide customer service support

- Add new collections/products to the website

- Manage inventory

- Update website using basic tools on Shopify

- Pack and ship out e-shop orders

Press

- Manage sample trafficking for press loans

- Provide editors with credit information

Miscellaneous

- Assist Joomi with set-up/preparation for monthly in-house livestream sales events

- Order supplies for the office, shipping, etc.

Requirements

- Minimum 2 years internship experience in fashion, jewelry, sales, operations, or a small business administration

- Excellent communication skills both written and verbal

- Must be organized and detail oriented

- Basic knowledge of Adobe Photoshop & InDesign a plus but not required

- Experience with Shopify, Mailchimp, and/or QuickBooks a plus but not required