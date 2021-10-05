Joomi Lim Is Hiring An Operations Assistant (Part-Time) In New York, NY

Joomi Lim is a high-fashion jewelry brand based in the heart of the Garment District in New York City. We are searching for an in-house Operations Assistant. This is a part-time position at a fast-paced environment with a small team, which has potential to become a full-time position. Our ideal candidate is extremely organized, a quick learner, and an excellent team player who also excels working independently. The Operations Assistant is a key team member who will work closely with Joomi Lim in our NYC studio assisting her with responsibilities in wholesale, e-comm, PR, and more.
Responsibilities
Wholesale
- Assist Joomi with market appointments and take order notes during meetings
- Process Order Confirmations, Invoices, and Packing Lists using Quickbooks
- Generate sales reports at the end of each season
- Create PO’s for contractors
- Collect payments from wholesale accounts
- Pack and ship orders within the order delivery window
E-commerce
- Provide customer service support
- Add new collections/products to the website
- Manage inventory
- Update website using basic tools on Shopify
- Pack and ship out e-shop orders
Press
- Manage sample trafficking for press loans
- Provide editors with credit information
Miscellaneous
- Assist Joomi with set-up/preparation for monthly in-house livestream sales events
- Order supplies for the office, shipping, etc.
Requirements
- Minimum 2 years internship experience in fashion, jewelry, sales, operations, or a small business administration
- Excellent communication skills both written and verbal
- Must be organized and detail oriented
- Basic knowledge of Adobe Photoshop & InDesign a plus but not required
- Experience with Shopify, Mailchimp, and/or QuickBooks a plus but not required
Compensation
- This position starts at $17/hr with a raise after a 3 month trial period
To apply for this position, please send resume and cover letter to love@joomilim.com.