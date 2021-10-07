October 8, 2021
KARA Is Hiring A Fashion Accessories Designer In New York, NY

KARA is a NYC accessories brand celebrating the multifaceted individual and community.
KARA, the NYC based accessories label, is searching for a designer. Position reports to the Creative Director, 3-5 experiences necessary, please see below for details.

Characteristics:
- Entrepreneurial mindset: thinks outside of the box, motivated and enjoys problem solving
- Strong organization skills
- Loves fashion, product, and enjoys working with other entrepreneur mindsets
- Hands on - Enjoys working in a small but fast-growing company
- Excels in the translation of an idea through problem solving to the realization of the actual
product
- works in 3D- able to mock up prototypes and has basic sewing skills
- Proactive and adaptable to shifting priorities

Reports to:
Creative Director/Owner

Experience/ Background:
- 3 to 5 years in accessories design

This candidate will:
• Bring creative ideas to the table and properly translate them into an aesthetic that clearly
reflects and elevates the brand
• Sketch by hand and use adobe illustrator
• Create technical packages
• Source new materials: leather, fabrics etc.
• Research the latest techniques and developments by sourcing factories as necessary
• Present the Creative Director with inspiration on an ongoing basis in the form of ongoing trends, techniques with imagery or with trial panels.
• Collaborate/communicate closely with the suppliers and production manager throughout the sample process

Salary – Base salary $85k

To Apply: Please send your resume to sarah@karastore.com, subject line Designer.

