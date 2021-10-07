KARA Is Hiring A Fashion Accessories Designer In New York, NY

Photo: KARA

KARA, the NYC based accessories label, is searching for a designer. Position reports to the Creative Director, 3-5 experiences necessary, please see below for details.

Characteristics:

- Entrepreneurial mindset: thinks outside of the box, motivated and enjoys problem solving

- Strong organization skills

- Loves fashion, product, and enjoys working with other entrepreneur mindsets

- Hands on - Enjoys working in a small but fast-growing company

- Excels in the translation of an idea through problem solving to the realization of the actual

product

- works in 3D- able to mock up prototypes and has basic sewing skills

- Proactive and adaptable to shifting priorities



Reports to:

Creative Director/Owner



Experience/ Background:

- 3 to 5 years in accessories design



This candidate will:

• Bring creative ideas to the table and properly translate them into an aesthetic that clearly

reflects and elevates the brand

• Sketch by hand and use adobe illustrator

• Create technical packages

• Source new materials: leather, fabrics etc.

• Research the latest techniques and developments by sourcing factories as necessary

• Present the Creative Director with inspiration on an ongoing basis in the form of ongoing trends, techniques with imagery or with trial panels.

• Collaborate/communicate closely with the suppliers and production manager throughout the sample process



Salary – Base salary $85k



To Apply: Please send your resume to sarah@karastore.com, subject line Designer.

