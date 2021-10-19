Great Outfits in Fashion History: Kendall Jenner in a Slightly Scandalous White Dress

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

It's a well-documented fact that Kendall Jenner loves a good see-through fashion moment — and frankly, why shouldn't she? Life is short, etc.

One of my personal favorite t*ts-out moment from the superstar, however, was the subtly-sexy look she wore to a 2018 Tiffany & Co event. Jenner stood out in a sea of well-dressed celebs with her choice of outfit: this white, super-beaded dress from Elie Saab's Spring 2018 collection. At first blush, it appears to be your basic, sweet little white dress — but Jenner serves a masterclass in quiet sexuality by leaving things unlined to show the skin underneath, hip-height leg slit and all.

I personally don't think there's anything more sensual than an unexpected take on skin-baring dressing like this, and Jenner plays that up even further with her beauty and accessories. There's the 2018-prerequisite mini Jacquemus bag, lucite heels that elongate her legs even further and — of course — Tiffany jewels. Complete with a smokey eye and a pinkish-nude lip, and pow: You've got the perfect, quietly sexy look for a night out.

If you, like me, are a bit more shy about freeing the nip, you can still copy Jenner's look with a pair of PVC shoes.

3 Gallery 3 Images

