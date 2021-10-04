October 4, 2021
Publish date:

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Keri Russell in a Johanna Ortiz Mini Dress

A memorable look from the 2017 New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala.
Author:
Keri Russell in Johanna Ortiz at the New York City Ballet's 2017 Fall Fashion Gala. 

Keri Russell in Johanna Ortiz at the New York City Ballet's 2017 Fall Fashion Gala. 

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

The New York City Ballet Fall Gala is where all my interests collide: dance, high fashion and Sarah Jessica Parker. Despite a red carpet packed with couture-like trains courtesy of designers like Valentino and Oscar de la Renta, there's a true focus on emerging talent — both in fashion and in dance — that the annual rendezvous brings, separating it from other gatherings of celebrities and those with unimaginable wealth.

Over the years, attendees at this unstuffy gala have worn several looks that I think about frequently, and while most of them came from the "Sex and The City" lead, Keri Russell wore a one-shoulder mini dress by Johanna Ortiz in 2017 that's high on my list. The ruffled asymmetrical dress boasts the playfulness and sexiness of a Cha Cha, but its structural beauty has an unmistakable romantic sway about it that makes it the perfect embodiment of ballet. 

Recommended Articles

To mark the glorious and long-awaited return of live performances by the New York City Ballet, shop a selection of pieces inspired by Russell's 2017 gala look. 

halpern dress
givenchy dress
isabel marant dress
4
Gallery
4 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter. 

Related Stories

sarah-jessica-parker-velvet-pants
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Sarah Jessica Parker's Red Velvet Pants and Gold Bra

A memorable '90s look that's far from minimal.

Jan 11, 2021
Untitled
Style

Cool Shoulder Details Ruled the Red Carpet (and Front Row) This Week

From Paris Fashion Week to the New York City Ballet fall gala, Emily Ratajkowski to Hari Nef, this week was all about romantic dresses with sassy shoulder reveals.

Sep 29, 2017
victoria-beckham-corset-dress
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Victoria Beckham in a Bustier Mini Dress

A look that fully embodies her pop star nickname.

Jul 12, 2021
sarah-jessica-parker-naked-dresses
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Sarah Jessica Parker's '90s Naked Dress

She wore the barely-there slip on a date with Mr.Big on season one of "Sex and the City" and then to the 1997 VH1 "Vogue" Fashion Awards.

May 11, 2020