Great Outfits in Fashion History: That Time Kirsten Dunst Put a Bird on It

By early 2011, bird motifs had become so ubiquitous that Carrie Brownstein and Fred Armisen dedicated an entire sketch on "Portlandia" to the mania, featuring the instant-classic catchphrase, "Put a bird on it!" But back in 2006, when Kirsten Dunst was attending Cannes to support Sofia Coppola's "Marie Antoinette," the trend for winged creatures was just starting to take flight, and the Rochas dress she chose for the occasion felt fresh and exciting.

From Olivier Theysken's Fall 2006 collection for the French house, which was inspired by Victorian chimney sweeps, Dunst's gown was absolute perfection: a sooty shade of pale blue that popped against her features, with an open back and a flock of birds making their way to the ever-so-slight train.

Dunst wasn't one for much styling during this period, but because this was Cannes, she amped things up on the hair and beauty front with a wraparound milkmaid-style braid — left slightly messy, of course — and a smokey eye further accenting the whole look. The only accessory is a pair of diamond earrings Marie Antoinette herself would approve of.

For an outfit so simple, it instantly became an all-time great Cannes red carpet moment.

As a society, we aren't quite ready to put a bird on it again, but there's never been a better time to pick up some delicate diamond pieces. Whether you're looking for real or fake, single or a set, there's truly something out there for everyone. Shop Dunst-inspired jewelry in the gallery below:

