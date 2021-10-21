Great Outfits in Fashion History: Kourtney Kardashian in a White Sergio Hudson Suit

Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

I wouldn't say I have a ton in common with any of the Kardashians, but if I had to pick one whose personality and style I relate to the most, it would be Kourtney "working is not my top priority" Kardashian. The newly engaged life-liver may be leaning more punk these days when it comes to her style choices, but historically she's always veered a bit more low-key and minimalist-chic than her more spotlight-grabbing younger sisters.

She also loves a pantsuit, and always nails the fit, shape and styling so that they look cool and sophisticated rather than stuffy and business-y. Case in point: the bright white Sergio Hudson look she wore to the NBC Universal upfronts in 2016. The lacy lingerie-inspired top was very of that moment and a nice alternative to the overdone no-shirt move as a way to introduce a little sexiness into an otherwise structured look. I also like the way the jacket nips at the waist just slightly, but my favorite part is the pants: They hit just the right point at the waist and I love the subtly flared shape. They might be just a tad too long, but as a fellow short person, I can relate, and that actually creates a nice leg-lengthening effect.

Kardashian now has a wedding to plan, and we could see her incorporating a similar look into some aspect of the festivities — not the literal same suit, of course. This family does not repeat outfits.

Whether you're engaged to Travis Barker or not, a great pair of white or cream trousers can be a nice addition to any wardrobe. So ignore that outdated Labor-Day rule and shop a few options in the gallery below.

