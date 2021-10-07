KRUPP Group Is Hiring An Office & People Coordinator In New York, NY

Title: Office & People Coordinator

Position Reports To: President, Finance & HR Associate

Basic Function: To assist the President and Finance & HR Associate in office maintenance

Essential duties:

- Answer and direct incoming phone calls

- Set-up and clean-up for all meetings in conference room/showrooms

- Update master media list and business contacts in database

- Update capabilities deck quarterly and client roster as needed

- Prepare documents for new business, including capabilities decks and business proposals

- Manage office operations (both in-person and virtually), which includes but is not limited to: organizing cleaner’s schedule, order office supplies, manage office equipment (computers, printers, etc)

- Act as point-of-contact for the office with building management and scheduling work when needed, such as movers, electricians, locksmiths, etc

- Order gifts and flowers for editors and clients

- Direct incoming business inquiries via Krupp Group general email address

- Receive office mail, sort and pass out accordingly

- Coordinate email, phone, office key, and desk space set up for new employees

- Direct incoming job and internship inquiries

- Update various Krupp Group documents and maintain server organization

- Work with the Krupp team to maintain Krupp calendar of events

- Prepare iPads and/or company packet for new business meetings

- Assist President with various daily tasks, including travel, expense reporting, reservations and other miscellaneous personal duties

- Handle and schedule appointments for President’s calendar including conference calls, meetings, meals, and events with internal and external teams

- Help President and internal teams for fashion week, client events, press previews and other projects

- Order coffee & meals for President as needed

- Send out daily email with news links

- Compile, create and send out quarterly company newsletters

- Manage and curate content for KG’s Social Channels

o Create content and manage KG Instagram

o Revamp KG’s LinkedIn

- Oversee the internship program

o Develop and execute intern recruitment strategy and process from start to finish including drafting descriptions, posting, sourcing applicants, scheduling, interviews, offer extension and onboarding

o Manage all intern communication and coordinate respective classes, events/workshops

o Serve as the point person for interns for general inquiries as well as manage sensitive matters including performance issues and complaints on an as needed basis and escalate as appropriate

- Partner with HR to develop and manage a variety of culture and engagement initiatives to help foster a positive and productive work environment

- Coordinate team related activities such as team building, team outings, volunteering initiatives, birthdays and holiday parties

Qualifications

· Genuine interest in fashion and public relations

· Exceptional communication and writing skills preferred

· Well-versed in the following software applications: Word, Excel, Powerpoint, and Outlook

· Ability to quickly adapt, prioritize and work on multiple projects in condensed timeframes

· Organized and able to work with minimal direction and high level of discretion

· Social media and Adobe suite experience preferred



To Apply: Please email your resume to jobs@kruppgroup.com