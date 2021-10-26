Must Read: 'Emily in Paris' Got a Makeup Collection, Emily Blunt to Host 2021 CFDA Awards

Photo: Carole Bethuel/Courtesy of Netflix

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Lancôme to release an "Emily in Paris" makeup collection

WWD reports that Lancôme is teaming up with Netflix's "Emily in Paris" ahead of its second season on a line of makeup, skin care and fragrance inspired by the show, titular Emily (played by global brand ambassador Lily Collins) and other characters. Naturally, Eiffel Tower bag charms are involved. It'll be sold in stores and online, first in Europe beginning in November, then in the U.S. and Asia in December. {WWD}

Emily Blunt to host the 2021 CFDA Awards

Emily Charlton hive, it's your time: Emily Blunt will be hosting this year's CFDA Awards, which will take place on Nov. 10 at The Pool + The Grill on Park Avenue, the trade organization announced on Tuesday. "The wonderful thing about Emily is that she is both kind and intelligent. I have great admiration for her, and I am so happy to have her as the host of this year's CFDA Awards," chairman Tom Ford said, in a statement. {Fashionista Inbox}

TikTok to take over the Fashion Awards

Across the pond, TikTok is set to sponsor the U.K.'s Fashion Awards on Nov. 29, and live stream both the event and its red carpet at its newly created account, @TheFashionAwards. This follows the company's partnership with the British Fashion Council for the most recent London Fashion Week. As far as what you can expect, prepare for a slightly new format, more of the platform's top creators in attendance and lots of TikTok-first content. {Fashionista Inbox}

Behind the scenes with "Insecure" costume designer Shiona Turini

Harper's Bazaar's Bianca Betancourt got an inside look at the fashion we can expect to see on the final season of HBO's "Insecure" — as well as more details on the looks from Sunday night's premiere — from the show's costume designer, Shiona Turini. {Harper's Bazaar}

Chanel takes over HommeGirls for Issue 6

HommeGirls worked with Chanel to shoot some of its ambassadors (Margaret Qualley, Lily-Rose Depp and Whitney Peak) alongside other friends of the brand (Chloë Sevigny, Zsela Thompson and Greta Lee on the cover, then Debra Shaw, Patti Harrison, Audrey Nuna, Maude Apatow, Ajani Russell, Gracie Abrams and Charlotte Lawrence for the portfolio inside) on a branded issue dubbed "Totally Chanel," featuring looks by Virginie Viard. See all the covers in the gallery below.

