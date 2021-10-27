Linda Gaunt Communications Is Hiring A Senior Digital Account Manager In New York, NY

Linda Gaunt is an industry leader with a wealth of experience as a strategic partner to both emerging and established brands.

Role: Senior Digital Account Manager, LGC Digital Team

Reports To: Direct report to Associate Digital Director

Summary: The Senior Manager role is responsible for executing digital strategies at Linda Gaunt Communications. The role will support the Associate Digital Director in leading influencer marketing and social media efforts for the agency’s client roster.

Requirements:



· College degree in public relations, marketing, or related field

· At least 3 years’ experience in influencer marketing and social media

· Experience working with influencers in both a paid and organic capacity

· Strong existing relationships with influencers in the fashion and lifestyle space

· Deep knowledge of the social media and influencer landscape

· Experience creating successful social media content strategies

· Ability to create engaging social media content through apps such as Canva and UnFold

· VIP experience and relationships with stylists a plus

· Ability to multi-task, work independently and within a team

· Strong organizational skills and attention to detail

· Excellent written and verbal communication skills

· Ability to succeed in a fast-paced environment

· Adept understanding of Microsoft Office and Google Suite

· Experience with influencer marketing and social media tools (such as Traackr and Later) a plus

· Experience working with brands in the sustainability and luxury fashion space a plus

Roles + Responsibilities:



· Develop and execute digital strategies to meet each brand’s goals

· Serve as the day-to-day digital client contact

· Lead online influencer and VIP outreach around giftings, events, and paid activations

· Leverage existing relationships and continue to establish new relationships with influencers to develop initiatives that will grow LGC’s influencer network

· Support on new business presentations and pitches

· Help manage Digital Coordinator

· Work with the Digital team to create and maintain influencer lists

· Use influencer marketing tools i.e. Traackr to pull analytics and reporting

· Recommend and execute monthly social media content calendars for social media clients

· Oversee weekly, monthly and campaign reporting

· Help with team brainstorms, serving as digital expert

· Help coordinate short lead events, campaigns and paid activations

· Monitor and advise clients on trends in new social media platforms and technologies

· Provide support for in-person agency events and fashion week shows