October 12, 2021
Lividini & Co. Is Hiring A PR Coordinator In New York, NY

The mission of the Coordinator at Lividini & Co. is to maintain organization and workflow for all client activities and initiatives.
The mission of the Coordinator at Lividini & Co. is to maintain organization and workflow for all client activities and initiatives. The ideal candidate for this role is a driven, collaborative team player that possesses a strong desire to learn and gain essential experience in the industry. They should also have a positive attitude, be detail-oriented, results-driven, organized and dependable. The Coordinator will support the overall team, reporting to the team Manager on everyday initiatives relating to client PR/Marketing activities.

Requirements:

  • At least 1+ years of relevant experience in the Fashion, Retail, Lifestyle, PR or Media industries; internships considered.
  • Agency background and PR Assistant experience is a plus
  • Bachelor’s degree preferred
  • Highly proficient in Outlook, Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel, with a working knowledge of Cision and Keynote
  • Exceptional written and verbal communication skills
  • Strategic approach to problem solving
  • Organized, motivated, and detail-oriented
  • Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment

Responsibilities:

  • Monitor/track print + digital outlets on a daily basis for client placements.
  • Oversee daily sample trafficking and keep track of pending placements.
  • Prepare daily press clippings, client newsletters, intern tasks, etc.
  • Prepare weekly client facing PR materials such as touch base agendas, time and action plans, presentation materials and the monthly, quarterly, and yearly client reports.
  • Maintain and edit master media lists, editor/celebrity gifting documents, press trackers, and organization of client collateral.
  • Conduct brand and market research, stay abreast of seasonal trends and brainstorm creative event/gifting ideas and client related activities
  • Oversee all interns, including sourcing + hiring, delegating tasks, managing, etc.
  • Assist team with pitches, press kits, press releases, seasonal press previews, event initiatives/logistics, editorial/stylist pulls, influencer/VIP seeding initiatives, calendar invites.
  • Build media relationships with media
  • Assist team with all activities related to day-to-day client initiatives

To Apply: Please send your resume to Jessica@lividini.com, subject line PR Coordinator.

