Lividini & Co. Is Hiring A PR Coordinator In New York, NY

Role:

The mission of the Coordinator at Lividini & Co. is to maintain organization and workflow for all client activities and initiatives. The ideal candidate for this role is a driven, collaborative team player that possesses a strong desire to learn and gain essential experience in the industry. They should also have a positive attitude, be detail-oriented, results-driven, organized and dependable. The Coordinator will support the overall team, reporting to the team Manager on everyday initiatives relating to client PR/Marketing activities.

Requirements:

At least 1+ years of relevant experience in the Fashion, Retail, Lifestyle, PR or Media industries; internships considered.

Agency background and PR Assistant experience is a plus

Bachelor’s degree preferred

Highly proficient in Outlook, Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel, with a working knowledge of Cision and Keynote

Exceptional written and verbal communication skills

Strategic approach to problem solving

Organized, motivated, and detail-oriented

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment

Responsibilities:

Monitor/track print + digital outlets on a daily basis for client placements.

Oversee daily sample trafficking and keep track of pending placements.

Prepare daily press clippings, client newsletters, intern tasks, etc.

Prepare weekly client facing PR materials such as touch base agendas, time and action plans, presentation materials and the monthly, quarterly, and yearly client reports.

Maintain and edit master media lists, editor/celebrity gifting documents, press trackers, and organization of client collateral.

Conduct brand and market research, stay abreast of seasonal trends and brainstorm creative event/gifting ideas and client related activities

Oversee all interns, including sourcing + hiring, delegating tasks, managing, etc.

Assist team with pitches, press kits, press releases, seasonal press previews, event initiatives/logistics, editorial/stylist pulls, influencer/VIP seeding initiatives, calendar invites.

Build media relationships with media

Assist team with all activities related to day-to-day client initiatives

To Apply: Please send your resume to Jessica@lividini.com, subject line PR Coordinator.