Lividini & Co. Is Hiring A PR Coordinator In New York, NY
Role:
The mission of the Coordinator at Lividini & Co. is to maintain organization and workflow for all client activities and initiatives. The ideal candidate for this role is a driven, collaborative team player that possesses a strong desire to learn and gain essential experience in the industry. They should also have a positive attitude, be detail-oriented, results-driven, organized and dependable. The Coordinator will support the overall team, reporting to the team Manager on everyday initiatives relating to client PR/Marketing activities.
Requirements:
- At least 1+ years of relevant experience in the Fashion, Retail, Lifestyle, PR or Media industries; internships considered.
- Agency background and PR Assistant experience is a plus
- Bachelor’s degree preferred
- Highly proficient in Outlook, Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel, with a working knowledge of Cision and Keynote
- Exceptional written and verbal communication skills
- Strategic approach to problem solving
- Organized, motivated, and detail-oriented
- Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment
Responsibilities:
- Monitor/track print + digital outlets on a daily basis for client placements.
- Oversee daily sample trafficking and keep track of pending placements.
- Prepare daily press clippings, client newsletters, intern tasks, etc.
- Prepare weekly client facing PR materials such as touch base agendas, time and action plans, presentation materials and the monthly, quarterly, and yearly client reports.
- Maintain and edit master media lists, editor/celebrity gifting documents, press trackers, and organization of client collateral.
- Conduct brand and market research, stay abreast of seasonal trends and brainstorm creative event/gifting ideas and client related activities
- Oversee all interns, including sourcing + hiring, delegating tasks, managing, etc.
- Assist team with pitches, press kits, press releases, seasonal press previews, event initiatives/logistics, editorial/stylist pulls, influencer/VIP seeding initiatives, calendar invites.
- Build media relationships with media
- Assist team with all activities related to day-to-day client initiatives
To Apply: Please send your resume to Jessica@lividini.com, subject line PR Coordinator.