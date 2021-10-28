Great Outfits in Fashion History: Lizzo in Neon Green Christopher John Rogers

It's one of Lizzo's favorite red-carpet looks — and one of ours.

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

As real-life embodiments of joy, optimism, radiance, confidence and talent, Lizzo and Christopher John Rogers have a lot in common, so it's no wonder that when the two team up, the results are magical. That's never been truer than when the superstar singer wore a neon-green gown by the CFDA Award-nominated designer to the GLAAD Awards in 2019. She even once told Vogue it was her favorite red-carpet look.

As with most things Lizzo wears, the look was playful, inventive and statement-making, with that touch of unapologetic elegance and glamour Rogers always incorporates into his designs. Even in that wacky color, it's a chic moment. I also love that she accessorized within the citrus color family, rather than try to tamper down the brightness with a more neutral shoe.

Neon green isn't just for the red carpet, of course. Shop a few more easy-to-wear pieces in the hue in the gallery below.

