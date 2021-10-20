LOLA Production Is Seeking An Intern In New York, NY (Paid Internship)

About LOLA

LOLA Production is a full-service creative production company specializing in the fashion, lifestyle, beauty and luxury industries. Based in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Milan and Stockholm, we are now seeking an intern to join our team in New York 2-3 days a week.

Responsibilities

- Maintain appearance of office and kitchen throughout the week

- Stock refrigerator, pantry, and supplies on a weekly basis

- Order working meals for employees

- Assist Office Manager with monitoring social media platforms

- Assist Office Manager with image archiving

- Assist Office Manager with updating and maintaining contact database and other administrative tasks

Requirements

- Must be available 2-3 days a week

- Must be based in NY

- Must be a doer

- Must have a creative eye

- Must be proficient in Microsoft Office and Google Drive

- Familiarity with Adobe Creative Suite is a plus but not required

- Minimum internship period is 2-3 months

Internship Details

- This is an in person position

- Paid internship

- Minimum work period: 2-3 months

- Minimum days per week: 2-3 days

Location

New York, NY



Start Date

ASAP



To apply, please send a cover letter and resume to careers@lolaproduction.com and include the position and location you’re applying for in the subject of the email