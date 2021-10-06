October 6, 2021
Publish date:

Nicolas Ghesquière Turns Back the Clock For Louis Vuitton's Spring 2022 Collection

At the at house's Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday, Elizabethan opulence, dark wash denim and a runway protester.
Author:
louis-vuitton-spring-2022

While his contemporaries were mining the late '90s and early 2000s to find inspiration for their spring 2022 collections, Nicolas Ghesquière was looking centuries further back in time for Louis Vuitton's. 

The designer is well known for his ability to cherry-pick elements from bygone, often disparate, fashion eras to create something that feels new, and his latest offering was no exception. Tuesday night's show at the Louvre had something of an orchestral theme: The brand posted images of new handbag styles posed next to classical instruments to tease the event, where models were played out by dramatic crescendos — made even more dramatic by the massive chandeliers hanging over their heads. In a press statement, the house described the collection as "an invitation to le grand bal of Time," declaring: "Tonight, time is of no consequence. Yet time is everything. It dissolves functions and codes. It unites wardrobes. Day becomes night. The humble uniform becomes sumptuous."

There's an Elizabethan opulence to much of the collection, seen in skirts with wide, exaggerated hips, many of them featuring billowing layers of fabric or adorned with lace or embroidery. Elsewhere, several looks feature riffs on collars from the era. For lightweight spring outerwear, there are slouchy, oversized takes on traditional men's tailcoats, as well as several capes and ponchos, many of them beaded or ruffled. Balancing out the collection's more ornate or historical skirts, dresses, jackets and tops are more casual, modern pieces, like classic dark-wash (and high-waisted!) denim and a range of crisp, solid chino-like skirts, trousers and culottes.

Recommended Articles

The opulence was also tempered by a runway protester (an increasingly common fashion-week occurrence) carrying a banner that read, "Overconsumption = Extinction." According to Nylon, she crashed the show on behalf of several environmental activist groups, including Extinction Rebellion.

Speaking of consumption, the collection's accessories are sure to be the hot-ticket items, from the new trunk-inspired top-handle monogram bag to the statement-making sunglasses that straddle the line between eyewear and full-on mask. It'll be interesting to see how shoppers respond to the shoes, though: Ghesquière made a case for the return of hybrid footwear, placing cutouts around the toes of ankle-hugging booties.

See the full Louis Vuitton Spring 2022 collection in the gallery below.

louis-vuitton-spring-2022-look-44
louis-vuitton-spring-2022-look-1
louis-vuitton-spring-2022-look-2
44
Gallery
44 Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter. 

Related Stories

louis-vuitton-live-stream
Fashion Week

Watch the Louis Vuitton Runway Show Live

See the Spring 2022 collection as it comes down the runway in Paris.

Oct 5, 2021
dior-spring-2022-collection-1
Fashion Week

Dior's Spring 2022 Collection Pays Tribute to Its Swinging '60s Past

Maria Grazia Chiuri looked to the designs of Marc Bohan for inspiration.

Sep 28, 2021
Louis Vuitton RS21 0553
Fashion Week

Nicolas Ghesquière Reflects on Time and Gender for Louis Vuitton Spring 2021

In the show notes, Nicolas Ghesquière wrote about "stepping into a territory that is still stylistically vague," designing a collection that "erases gender and promises exponential creative possibilities."

Oct 6, 2020
Balmain S22 235
Fashion Week

For Spring 2022, Olivier Rousteing Revisits His Greatest Hits From 10 Years at Balmain

"When I was designing some of these, as an occasionally overwhelmed twenty-something, I definitely would've laughed if someone would've told me that someday I'd be showing them as part of my retrospective."

Sep 30, 2021