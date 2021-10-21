October 22, 2021
M.Cohen Is Hiring A Freelance Social Media Manager In Los Angeles (Freelance to Perm)

Founded by Israeli jewelry designer Maor Cohen, M.Cohen’s bold aesthetic is rooted in eclecticism and craftsmanship.
Founded by Israeli jewelry designer Maor Cohen, M.Cohen’s bold aesthetic is rooted in eclecticism and craftsmanship. Inspired by exotic cultures, foreign landscapes and rich materials, the brand has become one of the best kept secrets in the industry and has gained a strong celebrity follower base including Johnny Depp, Gerard Butler, Chris Hemsworth, Jared Leto, Mark Wahlberg and Robert Downey Jr.

Responsibilities for Freelance Social Media Manager

- Oversee day-to-day management of campaigns and ensure brand consistency
- Facilitate scaling brand and company awareness through various social media channels
- Work with brand to create and implement social media strategies monthly
- Ensure brand consistency in copy through tone, voice and terminology
- Supervise all aspects of social media interaction between customers and the company, and ensure a positive customer service experience
- Create actionable plans to both grow and maintain followers through popular social media platforms starting with Facebook and instagram but not limited to expansion into others such as Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube and Tik Tok.
- Ensure progress on all platforms by using analytical tools such as Google Analytics and others
- Oversee the creating and implementation of the monthly editorial calendar which includes monthly sales objectives and initiatives

Qualifications for Social Media Manager

- 2-3 years of social media management experience
- Bachelor's degree in business, marketing, journalism, public relations or related field
- Professional certification in Google Analytics strongly preferred
- Proficient using multi-social posting programs such as Later
- Strong computer skills using Microsoft Office
- General knowledge of Search Engine Optimization and internet ranking for web content
- Relevant experience determining a target audience and how to cater unique marketing campaigns to capture their attention
- Strong understanding of marketing strategy and how to effortlessly utilize these concepts throughout various forms of outreach
- Ability to manage and supervise a diverse group of employees and simultaneously work toward many company initiatives at once

This position is freelance to permanent.

Please send resume to: HR@mcohendesigns.com with the subject line Social Media.

