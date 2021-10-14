Margaux Is Hiring A Part-Time Fit Specialist In Bleecker Street Flagship (NYC)

Margaux was launched in 2015 with the mission of creating exquisitely crafted, classic products that meet the demands of modern life - and along the way, redefining the way that shoes are sized and sold.

Image courtesy of Margaux

Position: Part-time Fit Specialist

Location: Bleecker Street flagship

Company Description

Margaux was launched in 2015 with the mission of creating exquisitely crafted, classic products that meet the demands of modern life - and along the way, redefining the way that shoes are sized and sold. Defined by luxurious materials, simplicity, and functionality, and informed by smart design, Margaux makes products that solve problems without compromising their form. They're the shoes you want to wear when you arrive, created to take you every place you want to go with confidence and chic.

Position Overview

Margaux is seeking a part time Fit Specialist to join our customer experience team, based at the flagship store located on Bleecker Street in the West Village.

We are looking for an enthusiastic individual with a passion for the Margaux brand who can offer an exceptional and personalized shopping experience both in-store and online. This position will be responsible for handling a variety of front-facing duties, including interacting with customers in our flagship store, as well as over email, phone, and our website chat feature.

Responsibilities

Work directly with customers to create a memorable, personalized shopping experience

Offer an offline introduction to the Margaux brand and products

Help customers find their perfect fit both in-person and through virtual channels

Work closely with the retail team at HQ to identify opportunities to maximize customer experience

Requirements

An enthusiastic individual with a passion for person-to-person interactions

Personable and creative; able to problem-solve on the spot

Has a friendly and energetic personality; cultivates meaningful relationships with customers

Exhibits professionalism in all situations

Has previous retail or customer-facing experience

Available to work weekends, holidays, and special events

To Apply: Please send your resume to jobs@margauxny.com, subject line Part-Time Fit Specialist.