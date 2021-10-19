A New Cast of Marvel Superheroes Wearing Balmain, Louis Vuitton and Gucci Debuts on the 'Eternals' Red Carpet

There are red carpets, then there are Marvel red carpets. The latter tend to kick the scale up a notch — in terms of sheer size, in terms of celebrity talent and of course, in terms of fashion. The premiere of the "Eternals" exemplified this, and not just because the film is set to introduce 10 (!) new superheroes, brought to life by an epic cast of superstars in their own right.

The Chloé Zhao-directed Marvel film tells the story of a group of immortal beings called the Eternals who have been secretly living on Earth for thousands of years. There's Ajak (played Salma Hayek Pinault), Thena (Angelina Jolie), Sersi (Gemma Chan, back in the MCU in a new role), Ikaris (Richard Madden), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), Gilgamesh (Don Lee), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), Druig (Barry Keoghan) and Sprite (Lia McHugh). And on Monday night, their human counterparts stepped onto the blue carpet wearing their famous-celebrity-cast-in-a-Marvel-movie best.

Hayek Pinault repped Kering, as always, in Gucci, while Jolie opted for a flow-y, superhero-worthy strapless Balmain Resort 2022 gown to walk the carpet with her kids — including 16-year-old Zahara, who donned her mom's 2014 Oscars look by Elie Saab Couture. Chan went for straight-of-the-Spring-2022-runway Louis Vuitton, and Ridloff paired her bow-accented YSL romper with electric pink eyeshadow.

See all the looks from the "Eternals" premiere red carpet in the gallery below.

