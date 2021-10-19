October 19, 2021
A New Cast of Marvel Superheroes Wearing Balmain, Louis Vuitton and Gucci Debuts on the 'Eternals' Red Carpet

Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

Publish date:

A New Cast of Marvel Superheroes Wearing Balmain, Louis Vuitton and Gucci Debuts on the 'Eternals' Red Carpet

Plus, Zahara Jolie-Pitt wearing her mom's 2014 Oscars look by Elie Saab Couture.
Author:

There are red carpets, then there are Marvel red carpets. The latter tend to kick the scale up a notch — in terms of sheer size, in terms of celebrity talent and of course, in terms of fashion. The premiere of the "Eternals" exemplified this, and not just because the film is set to introduce 10 (!) new superheroes, brought to life by an epic cast of superstars in their own right.  

The Chloé Zhao-directed Marvel film tells the story of a group of immortal beings called the Eternals who have been secretly living on Earth for thousands of years. There's Ajak (played Salma Hayek Pinault), Thena (Angelina Jolie), Sersi (Gemma Chan, back in the MCU in a new role), Ikaris (Richard Madden), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), Gilgamesh (Don Lee), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), Druig (Barry Keoghan) and Sprite (Lia McHugh). And on Monday night, their human counterparts stepped onto the blue carpet wearing their famous-celebrity-cast-in-a-Marvel-movie best. 

Hayek Pinault repped Kering, as always, in Gucci, while Jolie opted for a flow-y, superhero-worthy strapless Balmain Resort 2022 gown to walk the carpet with her kids — including 16-year-old Zahara, who donned her mom's 2014 Oscars look by Elie Saab Couture. Chan went for straight-of-the-Spring-2022-runway Louis Vuitton, and Ridloff paired her bow-accented YSL romper with electric pink eyeshadow. 

See all the looks from the "Eternals" premiere red carpet in the gallery below.

Recommended Articles

Marvel-Eternals-Premiere-2021-12
Marvel-Eternals-Premiere-2021-13
Marvel-Eternals-Premiere-2021-4
13
Gallery
13 Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

ELM110121WIHLAngelinaJolie_023-logo
News

Must Read: 'Elle' Drops Annual Women in Hollywood Issue, Chloé Achieves B Corp Certification

Plus, Gabi Gregg is launching her own fashion line.

Oct 18, 2021
Beauty

6 Red Carpet Hair Trends and How to Get Them

We're right smack in the middle of awards season, with the Golden Globes safely behind us. While there are still a lot of big red carpets to look forward to in February--like the Grammys, the Oscars, and the BAFTAs--a few early contenders for strong red carpet hair trends have emerged. And unlike those complicated braids and tortured updos of previous years, a lot of these are looks that regular people can achieve in the comfort of their own homes without needing five stylists at your beck and call. From Rooney Mara to Meryl Streep, click through to see the six hair trends we've spotted so far--plus a few tips for getting the various looks. Will these trends have staying power over the next few red carpets?

Apr 10, 2014
Style

Angelina Jolie Makes First Red Carpet Appearance After Double Mastectomy

Angelina Jolie walked the red carpet wearing custom Saint Laurent at the premiere of hubby Brad Pitt's film World War Z this morning in London. She looked radiant and impossibly gorgeous--in other words, how she's looked at every major event since pretty much ever. Except this appearance is different.

Apr 10, 2014
Style

All the Red Carpet Looks from the SAG Awards

Another Sunday, another red carpet event. Click through to see all the looks from tonight's Screen Actor's Guild awards. We'll keep updating as pix come in. So far our faves are Emma Stone in McQueen, Zoe Saldana in just-off-the-runway Givenchy Couture, Daenerys Targaryen Emilia Clarke (wearing ? help us out!) in Chanel (thanks @VF Fashion), Michelle Williams in Valentino (flawless), and Rose Byrne in that Elie Saab jumpsuit. Who are your favorites from the night? We'll have our best dressed list up in the morning. Stay tuned.

Apr 10, 2014