October 28, 2021
Publish date:

Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: Anine Bing Shirt Edition

She wore a classic button-down for a special reading of her children's book "The Bench."
Author:

Ever since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry, the world's eyes have been fixed on Meghan Markle — and her style. We'll be following the Meghan Markle Effect with our column, "Meghan Markle Wore a Thing."

Meghan Markle made classic button-down shirts her go-to top for virtual appearances last year. And while she has attended some in-person events since, this week she was back on camera, wearing none other than the crisp shirting staple. 

In a new video, the Duchess of Sussex talks about and reads from her new children's book "The Bench" on Brightly Storytime's Youtube channel. It's as wholesome as the tailored, baby blue cotton top she's wearing, from Anine Bing's best-selling Classics Collection. 

Retailing for under $200 and available for purchase in multiple colors, Markle's button-down made for the perfect garden storytime look: Its oversized fit is approachable, and the relaxed way she's rolled up the sleeves helps to bring out her inner kindergarten teacher. The royal-turned-author completed the look with a Jennifer Meyer tennis bracelet, a gold oval pendant necklace and vintage Cartier jewelry (a bit fancier than what you'd typically find at a public library reading). Markle's soothing demeanor as she talks through her latest passion project does, however, give you all the warm feels that come from listening to a great story. 

See more things the Duchess of Sussex has worn in the gallery below:

Homepage photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

