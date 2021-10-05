Warning: Miu Miu Is Bringing Back the Super Micro-Mini Skirt for Spring 2022

If you went to high school in the early aughts, these looks might be triggering to you.

Photo: Imaxtree

Speaking from personal experience, attending high school in the early aughts was something of a perilously fraught time in skirt lengths (in lots of other things too, but we're a fashion website, so I'll keep it to the clothes): Teen retailers like Abercrombie & Fitch and Hollister sold "skirts" that were slung so low and cut so high that they felt much more like belts than they did actual articles of clothing.

All this to say that if you are triggered by the micro-micro-mini skirts in the Miu Miu Spring 2022 collection, you may be entitled to financial compensation. (I will take mine in the form of Miu Miu credit, thank you.) There is something eerily familiar in the hipbone-baring, shredded-hem khaki skirts, cut so short that the bottoms of the pockets poke out underneath, especially when pared with cropped cable-knit sweaters layered over trimmed button downs. Yes, every word in that last sentence did send chills down my spine.

But whatever magic Miuccia Prada possesses, she put into these looks, because somehow, they feel cool again. Will I be wearing them? Absolutely not; I have spent too much on therapy to go back there, to that special hell where endless "shortcuts" to defined abs dominated glossy headlines. Still, they'll be fun to see in editorials, on those same model-thin bodies, surely styled the way my peers did back when Usher's "Yeah" dominated the gym dance floor.

(I must confess to having complicated feelings about the near-worship of thinness that underpins these looks, especially when one considers the complete lack of body diversity on the Miu Miu runway, but: a discussion for another day.)

The rest of the collection steers, thankfully, into a more wearable territory for the non-models among us. This is Miu Miu's version of office wear, underlined by having the audience sit in ergonomic chairs: loafers styled with slouchy knee-high socks, well-worn and sunbleached sweaters, jackets and blazers with frayed cuffs and collars. Those with actual office dress codes will be pleased to find practical mid-length pleated skirts and loose trousers.

The dresses are the real stunners, finished with embellished flowers or ornate beading, raw threads left hanging around the hems for a more undone feel. It's a real hat trick to take something as basic as khaki and elevate it to a luxury status, but that's precisely what Ms. Prada has done here.

See the complete Miu Miu Spring 2022 collection in the gallery below.

50 Gallery 50 Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.