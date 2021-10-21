October 21, 2021
Consider These Dresses the Heroes of Your Fall Wardrobe

Photo: Imaxtree

Publish date:

Consider These Dresses the Heroes of Your Fall Wardrobe

Five styles for every autumnal mood.
Author:

If you haven't already made the seasonal wardrobe swap, pushing aside your summer clothes to make room for your fall layers, take this as your sign that it's time. And what better way to usher in Nora Ephron weather than with an autumn-ready dress? 

Thinking beyond Nap Dresses™ (which, let's be clear, still have a beloved place in our wardrobes), we're breaking down the biggest fall dress trends in the galleries, from fine knits that feel like the perfect companion for our beloved tall boots to long-sleeved minis to wear with tights. Shop them all, below.

Fine Knit Maxi

BR Harbison Scoop-Neck Sweater Dress
Tanya Taylor Odette Stretch Knit Dress
Lisa Says Gah Virgine Dress
5
Gallery
5 Images

Long-Sleeved Mini

Selkie My So Called Life Puff Dress
Doen Blix Dress
Forever That Girl Scalloped Mini Dress Anthro
5
Gallery
5 Images

Strapless Midi

Khaite Nerissa gathered-jersey midi dress Matches
Tove Viktorija Paneled Crepe and Stretch-Wool Midi Dress Moda Operandi
Reformation Lissa Strapless Maxi Dress Nordstrom
4
Gallery
4 Images

Oversized Collar

Eloquii Puff Sleeve Collared Dress
kkco sailor
Ganni PRINTED GEORGETTE MAXI DRESS
5
Gallery
5 Images

Texture

Amy Cooke Floral Print Shirred Tube Dress Nordstrom
Mara Hoffman Sloan Dress
tylermcgillivary lea dress
4
Gallery
4 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter. 

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

Milano str S22 174
Shopping

Trust: You Need a Sweater Vest for Fall

If you haven't revisited this nostalgic knitwear staple... what's stopping you?

Oct 14, 2021
shop-online-sales-fall-dress
Shopping

17 Long-Sleeve Dresses on Sale to Spruce up Your Fall Wardrobe

From holiday-ready options to stay-at-home staples.

Oct 9, 2020
Spring Dress Trends Composite
Shopping

9 Dress Trends to Try This Spring

Outfits you'll want to show off after a year-plus at home.

Apr 8, 2021
online-sales-june-17-wedding-guest-dresses
Shopping

These Newly-Discounted Dresses Will Make You the Best-Dressed Guest at Any Summer Wedding

Whether you're going to a casual countryside gathering or a black tie affair.

Jun 17, 2021