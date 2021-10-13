Nylon Consulting Is Hiring A TikTok Intern In New York, NY (Paid Internship)

Nylon Consulting is a boutique public relations and social media firm headquartered in NYC that works with design brands in the home and lifestyle industries. Our clients are interior designers and product companies that range in size from startups to heritage luxury brands.

Nylon Consulting is looking for a TikTok Intern to manage a holiday gift guide TikTok for the agency. This is a fun, dynamic and fast past role - you will be immersed in all things holiday gifts from our agency’s clients and will learn about content creation and strategic marketing. This role will execute against a strategy that our team has formulated, but will also come to the table with ideas based on what is trending on the platform and what we are seeing success with.

This position is slated to run right now until December 20th, 2021 but there is a possibility that we will extend the internship to take over our other social media intern’s responsibilities when she graduates (which would expand the role to work on content creation and day to day social media management on Instagram and Pinterest for clients as well.

REQUIRED SKILLSETS



• Experience in creating TikTok content - you MUST be an avid user of the platform to apply for this role. Watching content is not enough - you must be someone who has made your own content and understands utilization of in app tools and trending sound

-Deep understanding of TikTok trends- algorithm updates and preferences, in app tools such as engaging tools to aid in virality

- Basic Graphic design and video capabilities - either in app OR on outside tools such as Canva and Adobe Premiere

- Highly organized - this role will be managing creation of content, reporting on analytics and communicating with our team

• An attention to detail, strong memory, and ability to listen to a manager is key.

BONUS SKILLSETS



• Working knowledge of Canva, Sprout Social, Meltwater and Later or Adobe tools

• Interest in other visual social platforms - Instagram + Pinterest

• Interest in interior design and home decor

WHY NYLON?



We are a boutique agency that prides itself on a great company culture, wonderful clients and an environment that fosters employee growth. This role is an opportunity to join a fast growing division of the company and to possibly grow into a larger position within the firm. We have hired former interns into full time roles AND helped them secure jobs at other agencies.



We look for candidates that are driven self starters with a great sense of humor. We’re always learning and trying to think about what is coming next in the media landscape. For full time employees we offer healthcare, generous PTO policies, 401k matching, an annual company retreat, summer Fridays, and most importantly - a voice, autonomy and career growth.



Please apply by sending your resume AND any TikTok videos or a link to your handle to info@nylonconsulting.com.