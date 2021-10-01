October 1, 2021
11 Sweet Sweater Sets on Sale to Kick Off Fall

Celebrate the chilly weather with cute cardigan combos.
online-sales-october-1-knit-sets

Fall has already begun with some interesting sartorial mash-ups, but if there's one fashion pairing that we can get behind, it's the cardigan-plus-knit-top (or bralette) duo. It's a sartorial power couple — the sweater equivalent of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in the land of all things cozy, if you will. Plus, it's perfect for the beginning of autumn, when days come with both crisp, chilly mornings and sunny afternoons. 

Ahead, shop 13 sweet sweater sets on sale that will help you look put together when you're feeling a little lazy. 

alessandra rich cardgian
cult gaia set
nicoholas cardigan
11
Gallery
11 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

