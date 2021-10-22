13 Holiday Party-Approved Velvet Pieces on Sale

Photo: Imaxtree

In preparation for the merry season of sequin trails and warm apple cider, we've rounded up a plush selection of holiday party-ready velvet pieces that are all on sale. Festive and fancy, these soft-to-the-touch garments will get you excited about dressing up, whether you have plans or not. Plus, with party attire as a top trend for fall and spring, you can't go wrong with adding a velvet bodysuit or blazer to your closet. Happy shopping!

13 Gallery 13 Images

