13 Oversized Denim Jackets on Sale That Are Perfect for Tackling Trans-seasonal Weather

Is there a more timeless, iconic or reliable piece of clothing than a trusty denim jacket? We think not. Chances are you already own a handful of these, but you might not own a roomy, relaxed-fit option that can easily go over multiple layers of knits. An oversized denim jacket is perhaps the most practical style as it works as a light transitional topper on those strangely warm fall days and can be worn over thick cashmere cardigans or hoodies when temperatures drop.

If you are looking to up your denim jacket game, we've rounded up 13 loose-fitting options on sale that are anything but boring. Browse (and shop!) them all in the gallery below.

