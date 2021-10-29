Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
13 Oversized Denim Jackets on Sale That Are Perfect for Tackling Trans-seasonal Weather

Meet your newest closet essential.
online-sales-october-29-denim-jackets

Is there a more timeless, iconic or reliable piece of clothing than a trusty denim jacket? We think not. Chances are you already own a handful of these, but you might not own a roomy, relaxed-fit option that can easily go over multiple layers of knits. An oversized denim jacket is perhaps the most practical style as it works as a light transitional topper on those strangely warm fall days and can be worn over thick cashmere cardigans or hoodies when temperatures drop. 

If you are looking to up your denim jacket game, we've rounded up 13 loose-fitting options on sale that are anything but boring. Browse (and shop!) them all in the gallery below. 

helmut lang denim jacket
madewell jacket
frame jean jacket
13
Gallery
13 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

