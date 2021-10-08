17 Fringed Accents on Sale to Tackle Chilly Days in Style
After a Western-tinged summer that involved bikinis and.cowboy boots, we're still getting dressed like we're going to the rodeo. Fall is all about fringe, but it's more clever than contrived cowperson: This fun trim accents weather-confused shackets and sweaters, and adorns bags and leather loafers. To get you ready to tackle chilly days, we've compiled 17 fringed pieces that are on sale and perfect for autumn. This way, you can familiarize yourself with the stringy embellishments in preparation for the heavy fringe that brands are serving for next spring. Happy shopping!
Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.
