Fashionista's Favorite Spring 2022 Collections From Paris Fashion Week

That's a wrap on Paris Fashion Week — and on the Spring 2022 season. There's a lot to digest from our nine-day stay in the City of Lights, and to start, we're picking out our favorite collections from the week. From the micro-mini skirts at Miu Miu to the dressed-down glamour at Valentino, the ready-to-wear offering coming out of Paris did not disappoint.

Ahead, scroll through our favorite collections from the week's Spring 2022 runways.

Balenciaga

Balmain

Botter

Chloé

Coperni

Dries Van Noten

Ester Manas

Kenneth Ize

Lanvin

Loewe

Maitrepierre

Marine Serre

Meryll Rogge

Miu Miu

Monot

Nina Ricci

Patou

Shang Xia

Stella McCartney

Thebe Magugu

Valentino

