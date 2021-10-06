October 6, 2021
Fashionista's Favorite Spring 2022 Collections From Paris Fashion Week
Our top picks from the French capital.
Photo: Imaxtree

That's a wrap on Paris Fashion Week — and on the Spring 2022 season. There's a lot to digest from our nine-day stay in the City of Lights, and to start, we're picking out our favorite collections from the week. From the micro-mini skirts at Miu Miu to the dressed-down glamour at Valentino, the ready-to-wear offering coming out of Paris did not disappoint.

Ahead, scroll through our favorite collections from the week's Spring 2022 runways.

Balenciaga 

Balenciaga PO RS22 0046
Balenciaga PO RS22 0005
Balenciaga PO RS22 0036
Balmain

Balmain RS22 1609
Balmain RS22 0042
Balmain RS22 0941
Botter

Botter PO RS22 0033
Botter PO RS22 0019
Botter PO RS22 0022
Chloé

Chloe PO RS22 0029
Chloe PO RS22 0007
Chloe PO RS22 0020
Coperni

Coperni RS22 0388
Coperni RS22 0023
Coperni RS22 0103
Dries Van Noten 

Van Noten PO RS22 0053
Van Noten PO RS22 0045
Van Noten PO RS22 0048
Ester Manas

Ester Manas RS22 0130
Ester Manas RS22 0240
Ester Manas RS22 0018
Kenneth Ize

Kenneth Ize RS22 0297
Kenneth Ize RS22 0026
Kenneth Ize RS22 0075
Lanvin

Lanvin RS22 0664
Lanvin RS22 0034
Lanvin RS22 0265
Loewe

Loewe RS22 0423
Loewe RS22 0047
Loewe RS22 0105
Maitrepierre

Maitre_Pierre_PAP_PE22_look022
Maitre_Pierre_PAP_PE22_look006
Maitre_Pierre_PAP_PE22_look009
Marine Serre

Marine Serre PO RS22 0049
Marine Serre PO RS22 0001
Marine Serre PO RS22 0004
Meryll Rogge

LOOK 14 - MERYLL ROGGE S_S22 by Jorre Janssens
LOOK 1 - MERYLL ROGGE S_S22 by Jorre Janssens
LOOK 4 - MERYLL ROGGE S_S22 by Jorre Janssens
Miu Miu 

miu-miu-ss-22-runway-18
miu-miu-ss-22-runway-33
miu-miu-ss-22-runway-14
Monot

Monot RS22 0288
Monot RS22 0013
Monot RS22 0134
Nina Ricci

Nina Ricci PO RS22 0028
Nina Ricci PO RS22 0004
Nina Ricci PO RS22 0022
Patou

patou spring 2022
patou spring 2022 2
Patou spring 2022 3
Shang Xia

Shang Xia RS22 0146
Shang Xia RS22 0021
Shang Xia RS22 0044
Stella McCartney 

Stella Mccartney RS22 0273
Stella Mccartney RS22 0088
Stella Mccartney RS22 0144
Thebe Magugu

Magugu PO RS22 0018
Magugu PO RS22 0006
Magugu PO RS22 0011
Valentino

Valentino RS22 0480
Valentino RS22 0037
Valentino RS22 0097
