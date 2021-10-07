10 Top Trends From the Paris Spring 2022 Runways

Everything you need to know to get ahead on next season.

And just like that...fashion month is over. We're not playing favorites, but we may have saved the best for last: The runways in the French capital remained the place to single out Spring 2022 trends. Some were a continuation of themes we'd seen in New York, London and Milan, though plenty of others were unique to the City of Lights. Check out the galleries below to see what you'll be wearing six months down the line, courtesy of Paris Fashion Week.

Business Casual

According to the French runways, back-to-work dressing means short suits. Miu Miu went the super-short route, while Valentino kept it more boardroom-appropriate with a satin Bermuda.

Chocolate Leather

The rich chocolate brown that made our summer closets sweeter is hanging around until next spring — this time, it's being served in the form of buttery smooth leather goods.

Crayola Cerulean

In the famous words of Miranda Priestly: "It's not just blue, it's not turquoise, it's not lapis — it's actually cerulean." This particular shade made a splash in Paris, with designers using the Crayola favorite all over their spring collections.

(Criss) Cross the Line

The French contribution to your spring "going-out" wardrobe isn't a bikini, but it is just as revealing: The criss-cross wrap top cropped (heh) up at Coperni in a long-sleeve iteration and at Courrèges in slick leather.

Next-Level Cut-Outs

The sexy dressing agenda will continue well into next year, with designers purposely leaving out large pieces of fabric on traditional garments, creating next-level cut-outs that are perfect for those wanting to show more skin.

Good Jeans

Now that sweatpant fatigue has set in, brands are reminding us just how great a classic pair of jeans can be: Valentino and Louis Vuitton showed some wishlist-worthy denim, hinting at brighter blue days ahead.

Made of Armor

We're all warriors, and it's time to start dressing like it: Loewe showed artful gold breastplates, while Acne Studios reworked corsetry in military-grade nylon.

Mod About You

A carryover from Milan, designers in Paris took some style notes from the swingin' '60s with mod silhouettes, like mini shift dresses and high necklines.

A Tall (Shoe) Order

Brands literally stepped up their warm-weather offerings with knee-high boots. Often shown for fall, the spring interpretation of the power shoe is functional (think a fly fishing-approved wader boot by Maison Margiela) and disco-ready (like a groovy Givenchy platform made for dancing the night away).

We Lilac It

Lilac is the friendly underdog that gets along with both cold-weather and spring staples quite well. The popular purple variant received the sartorial stamp of approval for Spring 2022 by Botter and Thebe Magugu, among others.

