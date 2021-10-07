October 7, 2021
10 Top Trends From the Paris Spring 2022 Runways
Everything you need to know to get ahead on next season.
Photo: Imaxtree

And just like that...fashion month is over. We're not playing favorites, but we may have saved the best for last: The runways in the French capital remained the place to single out Spring 2022 trends. Some were a continuation of themes we'd seen in New York, London and Milan, though plenty of others were unique to the City of Lights. Check out the galleries below to see what you'll be wearing six months down the line, courtesy of Paris Fashion Week

Business Casual

Marine Serre PO RS22 0049
Miu Miu RS22 0595
Valentino RS22 0091
7
Gallery
7 Images

According to the French runways, back-to-work dressing means short suits. Miu Miu went the super-short route, while Valentino kept it more boardroom-appropriate with a satin Bermuda. 

Chocolate Leather 

Situationist RS22 0108
Acne RS22 0091
Acne RS22 0220
7
Gallery
7 Images

The rich chocolate brown that made our summer closets sweeter is hanging around until next spring — this time, it's being served in the form of buttery smooth leather goods. 

Crayola Cerulean 

LOOK 28 - MERYLL ROGGE S_S22 by Jorre Janssens
Acne RS22 0579
Balenciaga PO RS22 0032
19
Gallery
19 Images

In the famous words of Miranda Priestly: "It's not just blue, it's not turquoise, it's not lapis — it's actually cerulean." This particular shade made a splash in Paris, with designers using the Crayola favorite all over their spring collections. 

(Criss) Cross the Line 

Saint Laurent RS22 0678
Courreges RS22 0295
Courreges RS22 0086
7
Gallery
7 Images

The French contribution to your spring "going-out" wardrobe isn't a bikini, but it is just as revealing: The criss-cross wrap top cropped (heh) up at Coperni in a long-sleeve iteration and at Courrèges in slick leather. 

Next-Level Cut-Outs

Victoria Tomas RS22 0738
Coperni RS22 0178
Ester Manas RS22 0009
8
Gallery
8 Images

The sexy dressing agenda will continue well into next year, with designers purposely leaving out large pieces of fabric on traditional garments, creating next-level cut-outs that are perfect for those wanting to show more skin. 

Recommended Articles

Good Jeans

Schiaparelli PO RS22 0028
Valentino RS22 0037
Valentino RS22 0061
13
Gallery
13 Images

Now that sweatpant fatigue has set in, brands are reminding us just how great a classic pair of jeans can be: Valentino and Louis Vuitton showed some wishlist-worthy denim, hinting at brighter blue days ahead. 

Made of Armor 

Givenchy RS22 0282
Loewe RS22 0125
Loewe RS22 0194
8
Gallery
8 Images

We're all warriors, and it's time to start dressing like it: Loewe showed artful gold breastplates, while Acne Studios reworked corsetry in military-grade nylon. 

Mod About You 

Valli RS22 0578
Christian Dior RS22 0040
Christian Dior RS22 0246
6
Gallery
6 Images

A carryover from Milan, designers in Paris took some style notes from the swingin' '60s with mod silhouettes, like mini shift dresses and high necklines. 

A Tall (Shoe) Order

Zadig & Voltaire PO RS22 0014
Balenciaga PO RS22 0045
Barbara Bui PO RS22 0012
9
Gallery
9 Images

Brands literally stepped up their warm-weather offerings with knee-high boots. Often shown for fall, the spring interpretation of the power shoe is functional (think a fly fishing-approved wader boot by Maison Margiela) and disco-ready (like a groovy Givenchy platform made for dancing the night away). 

We Lilac It 

Saint Laurent RS22 0537
Botter PO RS22 0032
LOOK 24 - MERYLL ROGGE S_S22 by Jorre Janssens
9
Gallery
9 Images

Lilac is the friendly underdog that gets along with both cold-weather and spring staples quite well. The popular purple variant received the sartorial stamp of approval for Spring 2022 by Botter and Thebe Magugu, among others.

