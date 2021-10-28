Print & Contact is seeking an intern to start immediately in New York, NY

Our team is looking for a quick learner with an interest for fashion, photography, & art to help assist agents in day to day operations. Ideal candidate would be interested in becoming an agent when their career starts.

Print & Contact is an interdisciplinary artist management and creative agency based in New York that brings together the worlds of art and commerce to create comprehensive brand campaigns that enraptures the imagination.

Our roster is filled with impressive artists, including the likes of Photographers, Stylists, Creative Directors and Motion Directors whom work in a wide variety of mediums to apply their unique visions along in parallel with their creative processes to achieve high standards of artistry which translates on a variety of platforms, both nationally and internationally.

We are looking for an enthusiastic and dependable individual to work part-time (2 days a week) to assist agents with day-to-day operations. The ideal candidate has a keen eye for photography and curation, knowledgeable in the fashion industry and art direction.

Applicants must have basic knowledge of Mac operating systems, Photoshop, Adobe Acrobat, and windows programs, be highly organized, self motivated, and have a keen eye for photography and it’s curation

Primary Responsibilities include:



-organization of our archive

-assisting with updating the site and third party websites that feature our artists

-assisting with administration responsibilities

-research of markets

-pitches to potential clients

-assisting with production of photoshoots when applicable

-any day to day activities that agents need help with



Please email your resume and cover letter to Shawni@printandcontact.com



*please note this internship is unpaid, but we are willing to offer school credit if applicable