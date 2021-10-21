R13 Is Seeking An ECommerce and Marketing Intern In New York, NY
R13 was founded in 2009 by designer Chris Leba. Inspired while driving through Italy, touring denim manufacturers, Leba created R13 with the goal of presenting luxury basics that recalled the rebellious spirit of America's history. What started as just denim, moto jackets, and t-shirts has expanded into a full and varied collection, encompassing sweaters, flannels, and shoes, characterized by its uniquely flattering, progressive silhouettes and fidelity to the smallest details. R13 sells to over 280 stores internationally and online, including Saks, Nordstrom, Shopbop, Net-A-Porter and R13.COM
Location: New York, NY
Responsibilities:
Recommended Articles
- Assist with basic website and digital marketing management tasks
- Support product merchandise and/or content updates to R13.com in accordance with marketing calendar
- Assist in curating and creating content for all social media
- Conduct research on industry trends and market opportunities
- Assist with E-Commerce photoshoots and asset management
- Showroom work: packing and unpacking of samples, working with models and assisting with market appointments.
- Assisting sales team with selling reports
- Assisting sales in organizing line sheets prior to market
- Assisting sales with order entry
- Assisting with event preparation
To Apply: Please send your resume to haylee@r13.com, subject line Ecommerce and Marketing Intern.