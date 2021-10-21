R13 Is Seeking An ECommerce and Marketing Intern In New York, NY

R13 is an elevated denim-driven brand, debuted in the Fall of 2009 in NYC. Its unique and subtle design details are heavily influenced by authentic American traditions and history.

Image courtesy of R13

R13 was founded in 2009 by designer Chris Leba. Inspired while driving through Italy, touring denim manufacturers, Leba created R13 with the goal of presenting luxury basics that recalled the rebellious spirit of America's history. What started as just denim, moto jackets, and t-shirts has expanded into a full and varied collection, encompassing sweaters, flannels, and shoes, characterized by its uniquely flattering, progressive silhouettes and fidelity to the smallest details. R13 sells to over 280 stores internationally and online, including Saks, Nordstrom, Shopbop, Net-A-Porter and R13.COM



Location: New York, NY

Responsibilities:

Assist with basic website and digital marketing management tasks

Support product merchandise and/or content updates to R13.com in accordance with marketing calendar

Assist in curating and creating content for all social media

Conduct research on industry trends and market opportunities

Assist with E-Commerce photoshoots and asset management

Showroom work: packing and unpacking of samples, working with models and assisting with market appointments.

Assisting sales team with selling reports

Assisting sales in organizing line sheets prior to market

Assisting sales with order entry

Assisting with event preparation

To Apply: Please send your resume to haylee@r13.com, subject line Ecommerce and Marketing Intern.