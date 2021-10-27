Retrofete Is Hiring A Freelance Copywriter

About:



Founded in 2018 by Ohad Seroya and Aviad Klin, Retrofête is a womenswear collection marked by its bold character, intricate detail, and sparkling embellishments. The New York-based label, which takes its name from a melding of synonyms for ‘vintage’ and ‘party’, channels disco-era after-hours through tastefully provocative, day-and-night silhouettes.



A dose of nostalgia is ingrained in every design, as the collection not only embodies the glamour and opulence of decades past but also reflects significant aspects from Seroya’s life. Many pieces from the collection echo those within his vintage archive, including items he’s inherited from his mother’s closet. Seroya and Klin seek to create pieces that are empowering and transformative in nature. Retrofête is for the woman who demands to be noticed. She doesn’t attend the party; she IS the party. Enter our fanciful world. Welcome to the party!

What You’ll Do:

Concept and develop messaging, narratives, and campaigns around our brand—products, people, mission, and sustainability initiatives

Create compelling stories across various platforms and mediums including, but not limited to, site, email, advertising, and social media

Oversee written editorial content, ensuring brand messaging is engaging, entertaining and aligned with our values

Collaborate with cross-functional teams and lead creative/briefing sessions cross-departmentally to clarify business needs and deliver key messages

What You’ll Need:

A Bachelor’s Degree

3+ years experience in content strategy, writing, and creative storytelling type roles in fashion or eCommerce

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

An innate understanding of Retrofetes voice and tone

A digital-first mindset and in-depth understanding of the modern media landscape

The ability to create outstanding work in a fast-paced and continually evolving environment

To Apply: Please send your resume to melissa@mintshowroom.com, subject line Freelance Copywriter.