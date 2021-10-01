Must Read: Rihanna to Open Savage X Fenty Stores, New York Fashion Week Makes Important Diversity Progress

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Rihanna to open Savage x Fenty stores in 2022

Rihanna is opening brick-and-mortar Savage X Fenty stores next year, reports Karen Toulon for Bloomberg. "Retail is an important part of our growth strategy. You'll absolutely see some stores in 2022," Christiane Pendarvis, the co-president and chief marketing and design officer at Savage X Fenty, disclosed in an interview on Bloomberg's Black in Focus Twitter series. "Because fit and comfort are so important, there are just customers who don't feel comfortable purchasing online." {Bloomberg}

New York Fashion Week's Spring 2022 shows made diversity rebounds

According to The Fashion Spot's analysis, "New York Fashion Week Spring 2022 brought more shows along with greater diversity when it came to race, size, age and gender," rebounding after less diverse presentations during the peak of the pandemic. "With gains across all categories, we hope that the downturn in diversity over the last few seasons is firmly behind us," writes Heather Cichowski. {The Fashion Spot}

Four stylists who are building a community

"One crew of young stylist friends in particular is bringing a fresh perspective to the art of image-making," writes Christian Allaire for Vogue, spotlighting the work of Marion B. Kelly II, Milton D. Dixon III, Rasaan Wyzard and Edward Bowleg III. The group met one another while assisting on various projects in New York and have since formed a "loose collective" and support system based on common interests and values. "The four stylists have different aesthetics, but all use their work to highlight and uplift underrepresented talent," writes Allaire. {Vogue}

Latinx creators share how they celebrate their culture through beauty

In celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month, Emerald Elitou of Byrdie turned to six Latinx creators to discuss how they celebrate their culture through beauty. Sharing perspectives from Alba Ramos, Victor Ramos, Vianiris Abreu, Sully G, Emely Moreno and Monica Style Muse, the story delves into how these influencers "use their platforms to create a safe place for the Latinx community, showcase their favorite beauty products, and pass on generational beauty secrets." {Byrdie}

Michael Kors launches 'Watch Hunger Stop' capsule to support the United Nations World Food Programme

On Friday, Michael Kors introduced a Watch Hunger Stop product capsule to support the United Nations World Food Programme in its mission to "achieve Zero Hunger and provide much needed school meals to children in food insecure areas." The collection includes a black T-shirt, hat and mask featuring a red heart patch spelling out "love". Michael Kors will donate all profits from these items to the World Food Programme. {Fashionista inbox}

Stella McCartney partners with Netflix's 'Sex Education' for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Stella McCartney has partnered with Netflix's "Sex Education" to encourage young women to incorporate checking their breasts into their daily routine. Cast members from the show and Stella herself appear in a film to promote the campaign; there will also be a T-shirt sold to support the cause, with proceeds going toward the creation of mastectomy bras given to post-op breast cancer patients via the Stella McCartney Cares Foundation. {Fashionista inbox}

