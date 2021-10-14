ScienceMagic.Inc Is Hiring A Junior Account Executive, Fashion In New York, NY

We are looking to hire a Junior Account Executive to join our Fashion Brand team which deliver communications and PR services to our clients.

ScienceMagic.Inc (previously The Communications Store, the strategic brand building and communications company) is a strategic and creative company of people who build the Brands and Talent of tomorrow to create enduring commercial and purpose driven value. We harmonise the power of strategic Science, creative Magic and digital Experience to connect Brands and Talent to their communities.

Our JAE role is a new opening in the Fashion Brand team and will work across a variety of Fashion clients that span high luxury, heritage brands and fashion / lifestyle mix. This is a fantastic opportunity for someone who is passionate about fashion to build their career in the world of communications.

You will be the key organiser across the Fashion team, focused on building excellent client relationships and ensuring client needs and expectations are met. Alongside preparing the usual assets for account management such as agenda, minutes and reports you will also contribute creative research and brainstorming to contribute to client plans. You will handle media enquiries and draft media pitches, releases and trend hotsheets. The role includes sample coordination as well as building relationships with print and digital media to ensure product launches and announcements are successfully delivered. This is an opportunity to have exposure to a superb client portfolio and learn as part of a small, close team.