October 12, 2021
Publish date:

Meet Fall's Favorite Inbetweener Jacket

These liners are heavy enough to keep you warm on their own and light enough to layer underneath coats.
Author:
shop-jacket-liners-1

The coolest outerwear for fall isn't even technically outerwear. Liner jackets are the chilly-day equivalent to camisoles — meaning their intended purpose is to be worn underneath something. This layering piece was created to fit easily under a larger coat and to add warmth, but it's emerged as a hero garment that's perfect for tackling trans-seasonal weather. 

There are a few popular breeds of the stepped-up cardigan on the market right now, including military-inspired padded versions, crafty quilted options and cozy knit dusters. Wear them as statement toppers as temperatures cool down now, then into winter as temperatures dip into the teens. We've compiled a mix in the gallery below, which are all available at a range of price points and sizes. Happy shopping! 

sandler-quilted-coat-by-rodebjer-in-black-coat-rodebjer-549295_700x
oak and acorn jacket
r13 jacket
20
Gallery
20 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Recommended Articles

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter. 

Related Stories

shop-quilted-outerwear
Shopping

19 Quilted Jackets That Are Just as Cozy as Your Favorite Blanket

Duvet dressing at its finest.

Nov 13, 2020
online-sales-statement-coats
Shopping

23 Statement Coats on Sale to Scoop up Now

Better act fast!

Jan 17, 2020
shop-puffers-sale
Shopping

13 Puffer Jackets on Sale to Get You Through a Winter of Outdoor Dining

An added bonus: the extra padding will help you keep a safe distance from others.

Oct 23, 2020
shop-fleece-jackets
Shopping

17 Cheerful Fleece Jackets That Are Equal Parts Cozy and Fun

These will definitely make you smile.

Feb 4, 2021