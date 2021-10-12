Meet Fall's Favorite Inbetweener Jacket

These liners are heavy enough to keep you warm on their own and light enough to layer underneath coats.

Photo: Imaxtree

The coolest outerwear for fall isn't even technically outerwear. Liner jackets are the chilly-day equivalent to camisoles — meaning their intended purpose is to be worn underneath something. This layering piece was created to fit easily under a larger coat and to add warmth, but it's emerged as a hero garment that's perfect for tackling trans-seasonal weather.

There are a few popular breeds of the stepped-up cardigan on the market right now, including military-inspired padded versions, crafty quilted options and cozy knit dusters. Wear them as statement toppers as temperatures cool down now, then into winter as temperatures dip into the teens. We've compiled a mix in the gallery below, which are all available at a range of price points and sizes. Happy shopping!

