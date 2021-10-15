October 15, 2021
5 Essential Shoe Trends for Every Fall Mood

It's time to boot up.
Boots are fall favorites — just like a cable-knit sweater or a leather jacket. The rest of the year, they're tucked away in the depths of our closets, patiently waiting to become the spotlight of our wardrobes come October (or at the first mention of "Hocus Pocus" or "Halloweentown.") Of course, many of us spent the last autumn and winter hibernating in slippers, meaning we might not have gotten the wear we wanted out of our seasonal closed-toed footwear, so we're ready for an update.

With that in mind, we've put together a handy guide to what's trending on the chilly shoe front. Platform and heeled loafers, which were prominent players on the Fall 2021 runways, will give you the added boost of confidence to tackle winter's not-so-friendly days. A pair of riding boots will lend an air of refined equestrian richness to your daily routine. Maybe you're in the market for adventure-ready Chelsea boots, life-of-the-party wedges or cozy shearling-lined mules. Whatever your fall mood, find a shoe trend for you in the galleries, below. 

All-Weather Chelsea Boots 

Equestrian-Inspired Boots

Loafers With Lift 

Party Wedges 

Plush Slip-Ons 

