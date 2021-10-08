October 8, 2021
Skirt PR Is Hiring An Assistant Account Executive, Influencer Partnerships In Chicago Or Remote

Skirt PR, a boutique lifestyle public relations, influencer partnerships, social media and events agency, is looking to hire an Assistant Account Executive in the Influencer Partnerships sector.
Skirt PR, a boutique lifestyle public relations, influencer partnerships, social media and events agency, is looking to hire an Assistant Account Executive in the Influencer Partnerships sector. Skirt PR is a professional, yet creative environment with a noteworthy track record to make brands get noticed. Are you ready to start/continue your career with an agency that develops talent, works with incredible consumer brands and has flexible, remote work options?

Candidates seeking this position should possess a background in influencer relations, campaign planning/management, research, results reporting and assessing analytics.

Desired Skills & Experience:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing, Communications or related field
  • Salary Range: $45-55K
  • 1-2 years of experience working specifically with influencer partnerships/campaigns
  • Working knowledge of all social media platforms
  • Experience analyzing campaign performance
  • Ability to handle multiple accounts simultaneously
  • Excellent communication, writing and editing skills
  • Strong attention to detail
  • Previous experience working with influencer platforms
  • Self-starter with a creative and energetic personality
  • Understanding of Microsoft Office and its programs
  • Passion for the consumer lifestyle industry (including but not limited to fashion, beauty, real estate, retail and wellness

Viable candidates should email their resume to info@skirtpr.com - SUBJECT LINE: ASSISTANT ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE

