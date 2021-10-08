Skirt PR Is Hiring An Assistant Account Executive, Influencer Partnerships In Chicago Or Remote

Skirt PR, a boutique lifestyle public relations, influencer partnerships, social media and events agency, is looking to hire an Assistant Account Executive in the Influencer Partnerships sector.

Skirt PR, a boutique lifestyle public relations, influencer partnerships, social media and events agency, is looking to hire an Assistant Account Executive in the Influencer Partnerships sector. Skirt PR is a professional, yet creative environment with a noteworthy track record to make brands get noticed. Are you ready to start/continue your career with an agency that develops talent, works with incredible consumer brands and has flexible, remote work options?

Candidates seeking this position should possess a background in influencer relations, campaign planning/management, research, results reporting and assessing analytics.

Desired Skills & Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing, Communications or related field

Salary Range: $45-55K

1-2 years of experience working specifically with influencer partnerships/campaigns

Working knowledge of all social media platforms

Experience analyzing campaign performance

Ability to handle multiple accounts simultaneously

Excellent communication, writing and editing skills

Strong attention to detail

Previous experience working with influencer platforms

Self-starter with a creative and energetic personality

Understanding of Microsoft Office and its programs

Passion for the consumer lifestyle industry (including but not limited to fashion, beauty, real estate, retail and wellness

Viable candidates should email their resume to info@skirtpr.com - SUBJECT LINE: ASSISTANT ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE