Small Girls PR Is Hiring A Director, Brand Communications In New York or Los Angeles

Small Girls PR is growing & seeking a Director with 7-10+ years of experience to manage overarching strategy and client relationships, concept novel initiatives that drive press headlines, manage deliverables for integrated campaigns, as well as oversee a team of talented junior staffers.

There is no one-size-fits-all for an SGPR client as we work across consumer tech, lifestyle, fashion, beauty, and social impact organizations. We've launched brands that challenge the norm like Billie, handled mergers for GE, created a closet calculator to see how recycled clothing impacts the environment with thredUP, produced a Kamala Harris-hosted event to counterprogram Trump’s Juneteenth rally, revived the loose pants trend with Madewell and catapulted Olay’s Super Bowl ad to the cover of Adweek. --And all of these brands are still current clients to this day.

Why we’ll love you:

You have 7-10+ years of experience in media relations, corporate communications, or public relations with client leadership experience and proven warm reporter relationships

You know about trends, communities, and events before others, generating campaign suggestions that connect these emerging concepts to client initiatives

You’ve personally come up with stunts or out-of-the-box ideas to generate PR that others had not yet thought of

You’ve been known for being a media relations savant, armed with a thick rolodex, and are excited to instill this penchant for networking in others

You are organizationally strong. You plan and delegate in a productive manner, focusing on key priorities

You’re scrappy and nimble, comfortable with quickly changing timelines and priorities

Why you’ll love us:

A strong culture: We have an employee-led committee that determines company policy together and another dedicated to planning our weekly celebrations and quarterly outings (virtual or otherwise), book clubs and employee-coached trivia & intramural activities, a penchant for karaoke, and we've even taken our staff on vacations overseas.

We have an employee-led committee that determines company policy together and another dedicated to planning our weekly celebrations and quarterly outings (virtual or otherwise), book clubs and employee-coached trivia & intramural activities, a penchant for karaoke, and we’ve even taken our staff on vacations overseas. Atypical Time: PTO is in addition to Summer Fridays and time off for Unsick Days dedicated to preventative care.

PTO is in addition to Summer Fridays and time off for Unsick Days dedicated to preventative care. We invest in you: We offer medical plans that are 100% employer covered, contribute to your 401k annually (whether you decide to contribute or not), in addition to contributing towards your dental, vision, data plan coverage, and home office. We budget for you to network as well as reimburse professional development as it applies to roles, from InDesign to public speaking.

Note: While this position is remote-optional through 2021, we are looking to speak to candidates who plan to be in NYC or LA long-term and are open to operating closer to East Coast Hours.



As a Minority & Women-owned business, we are a diverse and high performing company that is dedicated to creating an inspiring workplace for all. It is the policy of Small Girls PR to provide equal opportunities to all qualified persons, and to recruit, hire, train, promote, and compensate



To Apply: Please send your resume to chelsea.addy@smallgirlspr.com, subject line Director, Brand Communications.