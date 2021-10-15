Must Read: Inside the Drama Caused by Sneaker Bots, Are Luxury Start-Ups an Oxymoron?

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

The drama caused by sneaker bots

Daisuke Wakabayashi takes a dive into the dramatic world of sneaker drops for The New York Times, exploring the role bots and automated software play in the industry. "Shoppers armed with specialized sneaker bots can deplete a store's inventory in the time it takes a person to select a size and fill in shipping and payment information," writes Wakabayashi. "For limited-release shoes, the time advantage afforded by a bot could mean the difference between disappointment and hundreds of dollars in instant profit." {The New York Times}

Are luxury start-ups an oxymoron or an opportunity?

"You will be forgiven for thinking 'luxury start-up' is an oxymoron," writes Pierre Mallevays for Business of Fashion. "After all, heritage is core to most luxury brands, the most valuable of which are all over 100 years old. So, when does it make sense for luxury investors to back start-ups?" Mallevays explores the phenomenon in fashion and beauty, analyzing the success and growth potential in the growing space. {Business of Fashion}

Sade Strehlke will be Popsugar's new editor-in-chief

Popsugar has tapped Sade Strehlke as editor-in-chief following the departure of founder Lisa Sugar lat summer. Strehlke is Popsugar's first Black top editor, and most recently served as digital content director of Shape Magazine. Her past experience also includes roles as health and wellness director for Refinery29 and deputy lifestyle editor at Time. {WWD}

African surf lifestyle brand Mami Wata launches in U.S.

Mami Wata, which bills itself as "the first African surf lifestyle brand with a mission to be a creative force for good on the African continent," makes its U.S. launch on Friday. The brand's genderless collection of apparel and accessories celebrates the diverse lifestyle of African surf culture. See Mami Wata's colorful pieces — including surf tanks, sweats, tees, shirts and more — in the gallery below. {Fashionista inbox}

