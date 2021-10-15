October 15, 2021
Publish date:

Must Read: Inside the Drama Caused by Sneaker Bots, Are Luxury Start-Ups an Oxymoron?

Plus, Popsugar names a new editor-in-chief.
Author:
nike-shares-hit-all-time-high

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

The drama caused by sneaker bots
Daisuke Wakabayashi takes a dive into the dramatic world of sneaker drops for The New York Times, exploring the role bots and automated software play in the industry. "Shoppers armed with specialized sneaker bots can deplete a store's inventory in the time it takes a person to select a size and fill in shipping and payment information," writes Wakabayashi. "For limited-release shoes, the time advantage afforded by a bot could mean the difference between disappointment and hundreds of dollars in instant profit." {The New York Times}

Are luxury start-ups an oxymoron or an opportunity?
"You will be forgiven for thinking 'luxury start-up' is an oxymoron," writes Pierre Mallevays for Business of Fashion. "After all, heritage is core to most luxury brands, the most valuable of which are all over 100 years old. So, when does it make sense for luxury investors to back start-ups?" Mallevays explores the phenomenon in fashion and beauty, analyzing the success and growth potential in the growing space. {Business of Fashion}

Sade Strehlke will be Popsugar's new editor-in-chief
Popsugar has tapped Sade Strehlke as editor-in-chief following the departure of founder Lisa Sugar lat summer. Strehlke is Popsugar's first Black top editor, and most recently served as digital content director of Shape Magazine. Her past experience also includes roles as health and wellness director for Refinery29 and deputy lifestyle editor at Time. {WWD

Recommended Articles

African surf lifestyle brand Mami Wata launches in U.S.
Mami Wata, which bills itself as "the first African surf lifestyle brand with a mission to be a creative force for good on the African continent," makes its U.S. launch on Friday. The brand's genderless collection of apparel and accessories celebrates the diverse lifestyle of African surf culture. See Mami Wata's colorful pieces — including surf tanks, sweats, tees, shirts and more — in the gallery below. {Fashionista inbox}

mami-wata-collection-15
mami-wata-collection-1
mami-wata-collection-2
15
Gallery
15 Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

sneakers-luxury-fashion
News

Must Read: Sneakers Are Still Big Moneymakers for Luxury Brands, Why Doctor Brands Are Making a Comeback

Plus, Barneys New York vendors are at risk of not being paid.

Aug 13, 2019
justin-bieber-promo
News

Must Read: Justin Bieber Is the New Face of Balenciaga, Marc Jacobs Beauty Will Relaunch

Plus, 'Vogue' Italia's editor in chief steps down.

Jul 23, 2021
A guest is seen wearing yellow Nike sneakers during the Seoul Fashion Week 2020 S:S
News

Must Read: The Secret Psychology of Sneaker Colors, Tomo Koizumi Collaborates with Sacai

Plus, why African entrepreneurs are banking on 'A-Beauty'.

May 25, 2021
dc-capitol-rioters-costumes
News

Must Read: Why Rioters Dress in Costume, TV Placements Are Becoming Crucial Marketing for Fashion Brands

Plus, will more fashion editors join Substack this year?

Jan 8, 2021