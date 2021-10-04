October 4, 2021
Fall's Biggest Trends Have a Strong Back-to-School Energy
Publish date:

Fall's Biggest Trends Have a Strong Back-to-School Energy

Class is in session.
Author:

Photos: Imaxtree

Class is in session.

Fashion week runways may have us thinking about what we'll be wearing in six months, but it's the street style happening right outside the shows that helps us understand the trends emerging in real time — i.e. the ones that will have an immediate impact on our wardrobes. 

Maybe it's because Spring 2022 was the first, big IRL New York Fashion Week since the pandemic began, but this season, the looks we spotted on show goers gave off a strong back-to-school energy, with the callbacks to uniforms, the strong penchant for loafers and very scholastic-feeling accessories. 

As far as trends go, this one isn't very trendy, in the sense that it's not transient: The collegiate aesthetic has been around for a long time and primarily consists of true staples — pieces that will live in your wardrobe for a long time. Still, it comes and goes from the zeitgeist. We can see touches of it reflected in Spring 2022 runways, like at Sandy Liang; and there are a handful of emerging brands, like Recreational Habits, dedicated exclusively to modernizing that preppy look.

See — and shop — the the back-to-school fashion trends that are set to take over your fall wardrobe, below.

Collegiate knits

Thick cable knits and sweater vests never go out of style — what we are seeing this autumn are the ways designers continue to innovate and iterate these collegiate staples, with new silhouettes and cuts (as seen in new collections from Monse and Rosie Assoulin), color palettes (deeper navies, bolder burgundies and more) and even patterns (anything from gingham to rainbow stripes).

Recommended Articles

Eva Franco Shimmer-Striped Sweater Tee Anthro
Monse Inside Out Varsity Crop Cable Knit Sweater Nordstrom
Recreational Habits Cream Varsity Crewneck Pullover
6
Gallery
6 Images

Pencil case bags

Even if you're not personally going back to school, you can bring that vibe into your accessories with the latest take on the beloved baguette silhouette: long, narrow shoulder bags that almost look like pencil cases, but are designed for your every day. Some, like JW Pei's street-style and celebrity-loved styles, lean more nostalgic, while others, like Mansur Gabriel's take, are more literal.

Mansur Gavriel Pencil Bag
6
Gallery
6 Images

Updated uniforms

The pleated skirt resurgence is still going strong; if you're looking for a fall-friendly update, you'll find plenty of options in longer lengths and made with warmer fabrics, alongside other private school uniforms staples, like pinafore dresses, among the season's new arrivals. 

KIJUN Brown Orbit Dress Ssense
Wales Bonner Kalimba checked pleated wool-blend skirt matches
Lee Mathews Davis Mini Tunic Shopbop
6
Gallery
6 Images

Loafers

Prada's slick black loafers have been a fashion insider favorite for years, and their popularity has led many to rediscover a footwear staple that never really left — and is perfect for the fall months. Style with white crew socks for maximum effect.

Sam Edelman Women's Taelor Chained Lug-Sole Loafers Macys
Nomasei Nono Loafers
Charles and Keith Perline Chunky Penny Loafers - Dark Brown
6
Gallery
6 Images

Padded headbands

The new "Gossip Girl" may be notably headband-free, but that hasn't discouraged shoppers and brands alike from revisiting the padded hair accessories of the original. (That, and Prada gave the style a co-sign a few years back, famously.) 

HHH Leave a review The Jeweled Halo Headband
6
Gallery
6 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.

Related Stories

oscar_de_la_renta_fall2021_look_8-1
Shopping

13 Bow-Decked Pieces That Let You Wear One of the Biggest Fall 2021 Trends Now

Seen at Oscar de la Renta, Giambattista Valli, Molly Goddard and many more autumn runways.

Mar 12, 2021
ODLR-Resort-2022-19
Fashion Week

The Resort 2022 Trends Are All About Making a Statement

There's less of a consensus on "It" silhouettes and more of an underlying desire to get dressed again.

Jun 21, 2021
menswear-street-style-fall-2020-trends-6
Fashion Week

What Menswear's Editors and Buyers Are Wearing Post-Streetwear

Supreme's iron-grip on menswear is no more — here's what men are going to wear instead.

Jan 27, 2020
shop-red-shoes
Shopping

27 Pairs of Bright Red Shoes to Spice Up Your Fall Wardrobe

Think of them as the literal cherry on top of your outfit.

Oct 31, 2018